Hindustani Bhau Comes Out In Support Of CarryMinati, Deletes His TikTok Account

Hindustani Bhau is one of the most known public figures in India currently. Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant made a shocking gesture by deleting his TikTok account. Hindustani Bhau appeared in an IGTV video and then publically deleted his TikTok account comprising of 1.5 million followers.

Hindustani Bhau did this in support of CarryMinati whose video had been taken down by YouTube India on the grounds of cyberbullying and many such Youtubers who had made roast videos. Despite several appeals from some of the biggest Youtubers in India, the video did not get re-uploaded. The video was a roast of Amir Siddiqui who had targeted Youtubers and therefore unknowingly began the YouTube vs TikTok war. The video by CarryMinati was on the verge of becoming the highest liked non-music video, however, due to it being taken down the milestone could not be accomplished.

Furious by this, Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram to express how dissatisfied he was with the action taken by YouTube. Despite several instances of abuses and claims, Hindustani Bhau went on to delete his personal TikTok account in front of all his fans via the IGTV video. In the video, Hindustani Bhau showed that he had 1.5 million followers; however, he mentioned that he does not care much for TikTok and called YouTube and Instagram his family. Therefore, Hindustani Bhau publically deleted his account and uninstalled it from his phone. The whole scenario was captured by him and posted on his Instagram page.

This action by Hindustani Bhau was taken amid the whole YouTube vs TikTok scenario which has been in the news for quite a while. It all started when Amir Siddiqui, a TikTok star accused, Youtubers of spreading hate and making jokes on appearances of those creating content on TikTok. However, the TikTok star admitted later on that a few points he made in the video were unnecessary and incorrect. Several YouTubers took to their channels to roast Amir Siddiqui for his video. The Youtubers admitted their faults and even promised to be cautious with their jokes in the future while Amir too accepted his faults and made an apology video. However, despite the mini truce between the two sides, the video being taken down upset the YouTube community along with the fans. The trending page on Twitter was flooded with hashtags asking YouTube to bring back CarryMinati's video. However, no response was received from their end.

