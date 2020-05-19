Ravi Shastri Is Hilariously Mimicked By Cricket Comedian Vikram Sathaye; Watch Video

Cricketers are currently keeping themselves active on social media to kill their lockdown boredom and just like sports personalities, cricket comedian Vikram Sathaye is looking to entertain his fans. The Indian mimicry artist posted a video on Monday in which he is seen mimicking the current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri. Vikram Sathaye is the host of the show What the Duck as well as the author of the book How Sachin Destroyed My Life.

Vikram Sathaye mimics Ravi Shastri

In the latest video, Vikram Sathaye can be heard about talking about the resumption of the IPL and coronavirus but in Ravi Shastri's voice. There is a possibility that Sathaye's latest video is based on Ravi Shastri's latest comments as the head coach preferred the IPL over the T20 World Cup happening this year. In the video, he can be heard saying "I think we should play IPL right here right now. I just get the feeling that sometimes we are overdoing the COVID-19 thing. I have always played cricket with my heart on sleeve and I don't see the reason why players should not put their lungs on the line."

Just felt like visualising @RaviShastriOfc in these times 😛 .I can’t get his booming baritone so forgive me. Everyone please don’t take this seriously 🙏 #Timespass #Bored #SorryRavi pic.twitter.com/tPZcMkbJBv — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) May 18, 2020

This is not the first time that Vikram Sathaye tried to mimic Ravi Shastri. During one the episodes of the What the Duck show featuring Virender Sehwag, Sathaye tried to remind Virender Sehwag about the answer he gave to Ravi Shastri during the post-match presentation when India toured Sri Lanka. Here's Vikram Sathaye's mimicry in Ravi Shastri's voice

What the Duck: Vikram Sathaye conversation with Sachin Tendulkar

Ravi Shastri isn't the only cricketer to be mimicked by Vikram Sathaye, during one of the episodes in 2017, the comedian mimicked the late Tony Greig while introducing Sachin Tendulkar on What the Duck. During the conversation both of them spoke about various topics which included Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious career, his good friendship with Virender Sehwag and outfoxing Ajay Jadeja in his final Ranji match, meetings with Nelson Mandela, dinners at Malaysian restaurants, outfoxing West Indian pacer Pedro Collins and Tendulkar’s first couple of matches.

(IMAGE: VIKRAM SATHAYE / RAVI SHASTRI / INSTAGRAM)