Kapil Sharma's Fan Asks What Brightens Up His Day; Comedian's Reply Will Melt Your Heart

Kapil Sharma, the popular Indian comedian has never failed to entertain his fans and followers. Even during the lockdown, Kapil Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to make his COVID-19 lockdown productive. From celebrating his fun-filled birthday to organising a concert from his balcony for his neighbours, Kapil Sharma is highly active on his social media. He recently initiated a chat session with his fans on Twitter. While they were glad to communicate with the celebrity, he made sure that he replied to each one of his fans.

What brightens Kapil Sharma's day?

Kapil Sharma asked his fans to ask him questions as part of his #AskKapil session on Twitter. During the session, one of Kapil Sharma's fans asked him what brightens his day. The Firangi actor replied saying "When I see the beautiful smile of my daughter". Check out the tweet below.

When I see the beautiful smile of my daughter 😇 https://t.co/aP3IFJP26d — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Other #AskKapil Q&A's tweets -

Who makes Kapil Sharma laugh the most?

During Kapil Sharma's QNA session, #AskKapil, another question asked by Kapil Sharma's fan was about who makes him laugh the most. The fan tweeted, "Kapil paa g, Ap to roz mojay hansantay ho laiken wo shaks kon hain jo ap ko roz hansanta hai?@KapilSharmaK9 #AskKapil". Kapil Sharma, being one of the top-most comedians, admitted that it is his little daughter. The comedian retweeted, "These days my lil daughter". Take a look at Kapil Sharma's response on Twiter.

These days my lil daughter 😊 https://t.co/Jse6LRUCQi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Kapil paa g, Ap to roz mojay hansantay ho laiken wo shaks kon hain jo ap ko roz hansanta hai? @KapilSharmaK9 #AskKapil — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 27, 2020

Kapil Sharma's one word for Deepika Padukone -

During Kapil Sharma's #AskKapil chat session with fans, he was asked by one of his fans to describe Deepika Padukone in one word. To this, Kapil Sharma immediately replied 'inspiration'. Deepika Padukone has been on his show for almost every film promotion of her film. Take a look at Kapil Sharma's tweet about Deepika Padukone.

Kapil Sharma's favourite Pakistani comedian -

One of Kapil's fans from Pakistan praised him for his work and also asked about his inspiration from the world of comedy. The fan tweeted, "@KapilSharmaK9 Sir ur inspiration in the world of Comedy? paaji love from Pakistan. #Askkapil". The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor replied saying that there are many inspirational people he follows and named Amanullah Khan Sahib from Pakistan as one of his favourites. Take a look at the comedian Kapil Sharma's tweet.

There r so many .. Amanulla khan sahib from pakistan specially 🙏 love n best wishes https://t.co/2jUdvcCL6d — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

