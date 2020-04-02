The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anand Mahindra, Vir Das Praise Mumbai Police's April Fool's Day Tweet

General News

The Mumbai police successfully pulled off a small prank with a wonderful message which received applause fro Anand Mahindra and Vir Das among others.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahindra and Vir Das applaud Mumbai Police's April Fool's day Tweet

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the Mumbai police successfully pulled off a small prank with a wonderful message. The message was uploaded on their official Twitter handle and received applause from business tycoon Anand Mahindra and comedian Vir Das as well as many others.

'Just loved it'

On April 1, the Mumbai police uploaded a tweet that was asking followers to zoom in to the image that was attached to the tweet because they had a message for the people. Once people zoomed in to take a look at the secret message, they were left surprised, take a look at the tweet below.

The tweet has gone viral since being uploaded and has accumulated more than 37 thousand likes and been retweeted over 8,000 times. Business Tycoon praised the Mumbai police’s ingenious tweet and claimed that his marketing team should learn from Mumbai police.

Actor and comedian Vir Das was also very impressed by the tweet.

Take a look at some other reactions by social media users.

Read: Mumbai Police's 'secret' Social Distancing Message Triggers Fun Wordplay With Preity Zinta

Read: Mumbai Police Conducts Searches To Find Nizamuddin Markaz Attendees

Read: Mumbai Police Arrests 2 Persons For Illegally Hoarding 10,000 Bottles Of Hand Sanitisers

Read: COVID-19: Mumbai Police Distributes 1000 Meals For Homeless, Provides Relief Amid Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Air India
AIR INDIA SIGNS CONTRACT
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
COVID-19
'9000 MARKAZ CONTACTS TRACED'
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK