Anand Mahindra, Vir Das Praise Mumbai Police's April Fool's Day Tweet

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the Mumbai police successfully pulled off a small prank with a wonderful message. The message was uploaded on their official Twitter handle and received applause from business tycoon Anand Mahindra and comedian Vir Das as well as many others.

'Just loved it'

On April 1, the Mumbai police uploaded a tweet that was asking followers to zoom in to the image that was attached to the tweet because they had a message for the people. Once people zoomed in to take a look at the secret message, they were left surprised, take a look at the tweet below.

Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

The tweet has gone viral since being uploaded and has accumulated more than 37 thousand likes and been retweeted over 8,000 times. Business Tycoon praised the Mumbai police’s ingenious tweet and claimed that his marketing team should learn from Mumbai police.

I think our marketing folks need to take a few pointers from @MumbaiPolice ! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/7Gv4s1DJbJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 1, 2020

Actor and comedian Vir Das was also very impressed by the tweet.

Take a look at some other reactions by social media users.

Good one 😊😊 — Shampa.... stay home.... stay safe. (@ShampaDey13) April 1, 2020

Hahaha, thats the cool way👍👌

Main to April fool ban gaya😂



but good message 😊👍 — Adv. Ashutosh J Dubey (@iamashu123) April 1, 2020

Just loved it ❤️ Dil se Salaam 🙌🙏 Jai Hind — Yuvraj Walmiki (@YWalmiki) April 1, 2020

You guys are so clever! — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) April 1, 2020

Fantastic superb v creative yes we have to follow & we are following & trying to guide others too for the same Thnxx for being there for us 24/7 🙏 — swati loomba (@swati_loomba) April 1, 2020

Brilliant. Stay safe. We are all together. — Sanj G (@SanjG1) April 1, 2020

Appreciate it Sir — #Padmakar Tillu (@PadmakarTillu) April 1, 2020

