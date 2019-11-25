Tom Nichols: Netizens React To US Man's Post About Indian Cuisine, Here's What He Said!

We all use Twitter for sharing our 'opinions'. However, writer Tom Nichols found himself in trouble for sharing his opinion on Indian Food. It started when a twitter user urged people to share 'controversial food opinions'. In a reply to the tweet, Nichols said 'Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t.'

Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t. https://t.co/NGOUtRUCUN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

Nichols trolled for calling Indian food 'terrible'

Soon his comment became the point of Debate and some even trolled Nichols for his comment. Author Padma Lakshmi also joined the bandwagon and asked Nichols if he had tastebuds.

Do you not have tastebuds? https://t.co/o2IVYsrr8R — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 24, 2019

Another user asked Nichols to return Indian spices

k u wanna return our spices from the past 400 years https://t.co/AtDh1Uykga — Roshini Nair (like 🔥) (@nairoshini) November 23, 2019

One twitter user trolled him by stating the 'OK Boomer' meme.

Ok boomer — bunty python (@BucketheadCase) November 23, 2019

Writer Ishaan Tharoor, however, questioned Nichols about who he termed 'we' in his comment.

The thing that gets me here more than the stunted palate is the use of “we.” So, Indians in Tom’s world are also “pretending” that their cuisine is terrible? Or do they not exist in Tom’s sense of community? I think we know the answer. https://t.co/PDBYPZDm6c — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 24, 2019

Supporters of Nichols

While a lot of users engage in trolling the author, there were some users who also stood in support of Nichols. Nichols himself also stood his ground saying that he just doesn't understand the concept of people trying to measure the quality of food by how it 'makes them sweat'.

Jesus, lady.. calm down. It’s just food. You’re embarrassing the rest of us Indians. My kids are indian, and they don’t like Indian food, either. — Soby (@SobySmallz) November 24, 2019

Agree!!! God, I just hate the combo of spices used in almost all Indian food and I can't stand curry so that eliminates like... 90% of Indian food for me — Zuzu McZuface (@ZuzuOnFire) November 23, 2019

Exactly. I cannot comprehend people who measure the quality of food by weather it makes them sweat and sends their blood pressure bursting through their ears. I really like Mexican and Thai food, but not the performative sweating part. https://t.co/P9925TsxrA — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

