Tom Nichols: Netizens React To US Man's Post About Indian Cuisine, Here's What He Said!

Others

Tom Nichols found himself in trouble for sharing his opinion on Indian Food when a twitter user urged people to share 'controversial food opinions'

Written By Nisha Qureshi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tom Nichols

We all use Twitter for sharing our 'opinions'. However, writer Tom Nichols found himself in trouble for sharing his opinion on Indian Food. It started when a twitter user urged people to share 'controversial food opinions'. In a reply to the tweet, Nichols said 'Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t.'

 

Nichols trolled for calling Indian food 'terrible'

Soon his comment became the point of Debate and some even trolled Nichols for his comment. Author Padma Lakshmi also joined the bandwagon and asked Nichols if he had tastebuds. 

Another user asked Nichols to return Indian spices 

One twitter user trolled him by stating the 'OK Boomer' meme.

Writer Ishaan Tharoor, however, questioned Nichols about who he termed 'we' in his comment. 

Supporters of Nichols

While a lot of users engage in trolling the author, there were some users who also stood in support of Nichols. Nichols himself also stood his ground saying that he just doesn't understand the concept of people trying to measure the quality of food by how it 'makes them sweat'.

Published:
COMMENT
