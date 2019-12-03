Best Netflix Dance Genre Movies To Add To Your Weekend Binge List

Netflix is one of the highest growing OTT platforms. The platform accounts for immense options for every kind of genre in movies as well as TV programs. One such genre is the dance genre. Dance movies are known to give entertainment and inspiration to stand up and live your passion. Here is a compilation of few dance movies on Netflix-

A Ballerina’s Tale

Misty Copeland starrer A Ballerina’s Tale is an inspirational dance tale that is all about fulfilling your dreams. It is a documentary that follows the rise of Misty as the first African American principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre.

Battle

One of the very recent dance movies streaming on Netflix, Battle is the tale of Amalie, a hard-working dancer whose father is in penury. This forces her to give up on her dreams. She meets a boy, a street dancer who is very different from any other person she has met. Battle is directed by Katarina Launing. The movie features Lisa Teige and Fabian Svegaard Tapis in lead roles.

Step Sisters

Step Sisters released in 2018. The movie is directed by Charles Stone III featuring Megalyn Echhikunwoke in the lead role. It is a story about Jamilah who has her whole life figured out. She is the president of her sorority, captain of their champion step dance crew, is student liaison to the college dean and her next move is to get into the Harvard Law School. It is an inspiring story and one of the critically acclaimed movies of 2018.

The Tribe

This movie was originally released as La Tribu. The Tribe is the compelling narrative of Fidel, a man who had a fiasco at the office while he was caught in an intimate moment with his secretary. The Tribe is a simplistic, entertaining watch for those who want to binge-watch a dance movie.

