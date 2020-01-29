'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' January 28 Written Update: The Baby Goes Missing

Yehh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka! is a fantasy drama that airs on Star Plus and can be streamed on Hotstar. Produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain, it features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. Read on to know more about what happened on the latest episode of the show.

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! January 28, 2020, episode written update

In the last episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Roshni took the antidote to the poison that keeps her and Aman apart. Aman then came to their room and told her that he had fainted last night. Roshni thought to herself that it must be due to the antidote, as Tabeezi had told her that this might happen.

Aliya then came to the room and told Aman, in front of Roshni, that he left the antidote by the bedside when he had slept in her room. This broke Roshni’s heart and left her in tears. Aliya told Roshni that nothing had happened last night between her and Aman, but a heartbroken Roshni asked Aliya to leave.

Aman held Roshni as she cried, and realized that he still felt the effect of the poison, a powerful jolt of current, which does not affect Roshni any more as she has taken the antidote. She realised that Aman is in pain and begged him to not hold her, but Aman still held her saying that he can bear the pain but cannot see her in pain of heartbreak, which is due to misunderstandings.

He fainted as he held her and Roshni tended to his wounds.

Roshni found out that the blackmail letters were written by Aliya herself, and that it is her way of staying in the house. She also found out the glass of water that had the residue of the power Aliya gave to Aman. The baby goes missing, and Aliya is accused of everything by Roshni. Aliya had used her snake to keep track of Roshni’s activity and told her that the baby went missing because she and Aman crossed the line. Roshni tried to uncover Aliya’s plan.

