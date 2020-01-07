The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Trailer For Dhanush's Action-thriller 'Pattas' Out, Fans Applaud It On Social Media

Others

The trailer for Dhanush's latest action thriller, Pattas, was dropped today. Fans have reacted with overwhelming positivity and only have praise for the trailer

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dhanush

Fans of the Tamil Superstar Dhanush can barely wait for the release of his upcoming action thriller Pattas, which is set to hit theatres only a week from now on January 16, 2020. To further get the fans excited for the movie, the filmmakers just recently released the trailer for the film online. The trailer shows Dhanush playing dual roles and he enacts both the father, and the son, who is the titular protagonist of the film. Fans have already flooded the internet with praise and love for the upcoming film. 

Fans ecstatic after watching the action-filled trailer for Pattas

Also Read | Rajinikanth and Raanjhana fame Dhanush to team up for their next?

Also Read | Dhanush and Kalaippuli S Thanu to co-produce Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 169'?

Above is the trailer for Dhanush's upcoming martial arts action-thriller, Pattas. Fans of Dhanush have already flooded social media with praise for the actor and the upcoming film, only a few hours after the trailer was dropped online. Here is what fans are saying about Dhanush and his latest action-fueled adventure, Pattas, on social media. 

Also Read | Dhanush completes shoot of 'D 40'; calls it 'special' and 'quickest'

Also Read | Asuran and other benchmark performances of 'Kolaveri Di' singer Dhanush in Kollywood

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S FATHER HAILS VERDICT
MNS TO ADOPT HINDUTVA IDEOLOGY
SMRITI IRANI ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
GANGULY CALLS PANT 'SPECIAL TALENT'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS