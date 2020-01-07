Trailer For Dhanush's Action-thriller 'Pattas' Out, Fans Applaud It On Social Media

Fans of the Tamil Superstar Dhanush can barely wait for the release of his upcoming action thriller Pattas, which is set to hit theatres only a week from now on January 16, 2020. To further get the fans excited for the movie, the filmmakers just recently released the trailer for the film online. The trailer shows Dhanush playing dual roles and he enacts both the father, and the son, who is the titular protagonist of the film. Fans have already flooded the internet with praise and love for the upcoming film.

Fans ecstatic after watching the action-filled trailer for Pattas

Above is the trailer for Dhanush's upcoming martial arts action-thriller, Pattas. Fans of Dhanush have already flooded social media with praise for the actor and the upcoming film, only a few hours after the trailer was dropped online. Here is what fans are saying about Dhanush and his latest action-fueled adventure, Pattas, on social media.

Durai Senthil is one of the director who can give commercial entertainer satisfying both fans & every audience 😍..

For our Dhanush,Pakka Family Commercial Entertainer Like VIP,Kodi on the way for this Pongal 💥.#Pattas pic.twitter.com/QlCJFulKLX — Troll VIP (@Trollvipoffl) January 7, 2020

What an excellent trailer, this one. Makes you really want to watch the film immediately. Champion stuff from @dhanushkraja , killing it with his choice of scripts. Bomb music by @iamviveksiva and @MervinJSolomon !! Really looking forward to this on the big screen. #Pattas ! https://t.co/lG8EPlitTZ — Amitashh (@amitashpradhan) January 7, 2020

#PattasTrailer same Sequence in father and son character We can expect Mass linkage of sequence 🤩🔥#Pattas pic.twitter.com/7Ph4oKE8qU — Rithikraj Dhanush (@dhanush_Rithik) January 7, 2020

