Trailer For Dhanush's Film Pattas Promises Fans A Martial Arts Fueled Adventure

Fans of the Tamil star Dhanush cannot contain their excitement, as the actor's latest film, Pattas, is going to be released in theatres across India in just a week from now on January 16, 2020. The buzz for the movie is now at an all-time high as the trailer for Pattas was recently shared online by the filmmakers and the actors. The trailer for Pattas promises an action-packed martial arts adventure that is sure to please the fans of Dhanush.

Trailer for Dhanush's upcoming starrer Pattas excites fans with its high energy action

Above is the trailer for Dhanush's Pattas that was shared online by the official channel of Sun TV. The trailer for the movie shows several snippets of tense martial arts action that fans of the action genre are sure to adore. In the film, Dhanush will be playing dual roles and will be enacting the characters of the father, and the son (Pattas), who are both masters of the ancient martial arts. While the father is a noble fighter who uses his skills for the poor, the son is an antihero who is nothing more than a thief in the city. However, the trailer shows that the son will eventually have to take up the role of the hero after a series of events compel him to save the people. Alongside intense action, Pattas will also have several high octane songs.

Actor Sneha will play the role of the wife of the father and the mother of Pattas. Meanwhile, Mehreen Pirzada will play the role of Pattas' girlfriend. Pattas is the second time that director R. S. Durai Senthilkumar has worked with Dhanush. Interestingly, the last time Dhanush and the director worked together was in the film Kodi, which also featured Dhanush playing dual roles as a politician, and a local lecturer.

