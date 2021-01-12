'True Beauty' Star Cha Eun Woo Gets Coffee Truck From Yoo Hee Yeol, Adds A Funny Message

True Beauty star and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo got a special delivery from Yoo Hee Yeol, as he reached the sets of the show today. He received not just a cup of coffee waiting for him but a whole coffee truck which was sent to him by the latter as a gift, and the message was written on it is giving fans a good laugh. Read along and take a look at the truck and Cha’s pictures with it.

Cha Eun Woo receives a special gift from his ‘Doppelganger’

-도플갱어가- pic.twitter.com/uc7bPF3cgz — ASTRO 아스트로 (@offclASTRO) January 9, 2021

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo who is filming for the TV show True Beauty currently, received a huge gift from Yoo Hee Yeol today on January 12, 2021. He walked into the sets of the show and saw a coffee truck waiting for him. Cha Eun Woo shared a bunch of pictures with the truck on the band’s official Twitter handle as he wrote, “Thank you for the warm coffee and tea you sent in the cold weather”.

The singer was all smiles as he posed with the truck and the customised coffee cups. He was seen wearing a long bomber jacket over a grey t-shirt and jeans in the pictures and finished his look with a pair of white shoes. Fans were quick to notice the hilarious message that was written on the banners that came along with the truck.

As per AllKPop, the message read, “Don't be mistaken, I sent you a coffee truck because you looked like you were cold. Let's not meet again, Eun Woo. I don't want to die. There's a saying you die if you meet your doppelganger three times. From you're doppelganger, Yoo Hee Yeol”. The two, Cha Eun Woo and Yoo Hee Yeol have developed a warm bond since the former made a guest appearance in his show Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook. Their bond was also talked about when Yoo Hee Yeol right up approached Cha Eun Woo to be a part of Lee Jin Ah's music video, who is an artist managed by Antenna Music.

