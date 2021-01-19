'True Beauty' Episode 11 Release Date And Time In India: Here's What To Expect Next

True Beauty is garnering a sizeable viewership not just in South Korea but worldwide as well. The show is halfway through and has already garnered a gigantic army of fans that have dedicated numerous social media fan accounts praising the show's plot and going crazy over its actors. Here's everything you need to know about the future of the show.

True Beauty Episode 11 Release Date

Episode 10 ended with a rather devastating cliffhanger that made every fan wonder two things - when does True Beauty episode 11 come out? And how many tissue boxes should be bought for its melodramatic narrative? The much-anticipated episode is releasing on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 10:30 pm IST, closely followed by episode 12 that will be out on Thursday.

What to expect from True Beauty episode 11?

Episode 11 promo promised to take the fans on a rollercoaster of feelings with Suho and Seojun's accident and the revelation of the backstory that connects the two. In episode 10, Suho and Seojun find out that the song that they had produced with their late friend was sold to another idol group without their consent. Suho also overhears the reason why their friend committed suicide and how he was made to be a scapegoat for a larger conspiracy. As Suho angrily storms out of the building, he is stopped by a furious Seojun who has no knowledge of what had happened. What we thought would end as a harmless fight actually turns into an accident as they both get hit by a car in the middle of the road.

In the promo, it's clear that Jukyung has come back to Suho even though their last interaction in the show was rather unpleasant. We also see Suho confronting his father about his late friend that leads to an ugly argument. On the other hand, we see Sujin clearly plotting something against Jukyung as she's not happy with Suho and Jukyung being together. Towards the end, we see Suho and Seojun possibly making up after learning the bitter truth about their late friend.

Watch the preview here -

