True Beauty's Next Episode Spoiler Leaves Fans Intrigued About The 'bromance'

The promo of the Korean drama True Beauty’s next episode has released on social media. The True Beauty spoiler reveals that the upcoming episode will show Lee Su Ho and See Jun in a rather unusual position when Lim Ju-Kyung enters the room. Fans of the show are very excited to see true beauty's Lee Su Ho and See Jun's ‘bromance’.

True Beauty's next episode spoiler

The promo shows that Lim Ju-Kyung is touching up her make up and is preparing to see Lee Su-Ho, who is admitted in the hospital. But when Lim enters the hospital ward, she sees Han Seo-Jun and Lee Su-Ho in a comprising position. She is shocked to see that Han is laying on Lee and get embarrassed when Lim enters the room.

The post was captioned as, “ë‘˜ì´ ì‚¬ì´ ì•ˆ ì¢‹ì•˜ëŠ”ë°... ë¶„ëª…ížˆ ì•ˆ ì¢‹ì•˜ëŠ”ë°.... ê°€ê¹Œì›Œì§„ ìˆ˜í˜¸Xì„œì¤€ì— ì£¼ê²½ì´ ì‚¬ê³ íšŒë¡œ ì •ì§€ã…‹ã…‹ã…‹ã…‹ í’€ë²„ì „ ê°ìƒì€ ë„¤ì´ë²„ì— <ì—¬ì‹ ê°•ë¦¼> ê²€ìƒ‰ðŸ’• ìŒ©ì–¼ ì² í†µë³´ì•ˆ ì—¬ì‹ ìƒì¡´ê¸° [ì—¬ì‹ ê°•ë¦¼] ë§¤ì£¼ [ìˆ˜ëª©] ë°¤ 10ì‹œ 30ë¶„ tvN ë°©ì†¡”

The post roughly translates to, “It wasn't good between the two... It was obviously bad...Suho X Seojun, who is getting closer, stops due to an accident ha ha ha ha To appreciate the full version, search Naver for ðŸ’• Saengeol's security goddess survival [goddess advent] Every week [Wednesday] 10:30 pm tvN broadcast”.

Netizens react

A number of netizens left their comments and reactions on the Instagram post of the spoiler of the show True Beauty. Numerous netizens sent much love to the actors and team of the show and wrote in the comments that they are very excited to watch the upcoming episode. Several other netizens left heart and kiss emoticons on the post and sent much love to the actors on the post. Check out some of the comments by the netizens on the spoiler post below.

'True Beauty' cast

True Beauty release date was December 9 all over the world. For the unversed, True Beauty is set in high school and follows the story of Lim Ju-gyeong. She uses makeup as a tool to hide her insecurities while Lee Su-ho is a popular student with a hidden secret. The second male lead on True Beauty is Han Seo-jun who is the cold bad boy on the outside, but is actually softer on the inside. Two episodes have been released in the True Beauty K-Drama until now and fans were eagerly waiting for the True Beauty episode 3.

