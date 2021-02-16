What Happened To Clix? Why Did He Get Banned From Twitch? Find Out The Details

One of the most popular Fortnite Twitch streamers Cody 'Clix' Conrod has been banned on Twitch for the third time. The streamer reports that this appears to be a permanent ban for him since it's his third strike. Read on to know more about what happened to Clix.

What Happened to Clix? Why did Clix get banned from Twitch?

Twitch has a history of pushing out bans on streamers for the smallest of reasons and their terms of service are often so confusing. So the streamers might not be aware that they might be doing something on stream that goes against Twitch terms of service. Clix had been competing on the Fortnite Championship Series the day he got banned.

Clix got his ban on 15th February for allegedly violating Twitch terms of service. He got his first Twitch ban in 2019 after streaming with a permabanned ex-Twitch streamer 'Zayn'. The second ban came more recently in November 2020 where Clix was one of the many streamers banned due to DMCA copyright law. So how did Clix get banned from Twitch for the third time? Well, the third ban comes as a consequence of accidentally streaming explicit content on his channel.

Clix who is just 16 years old is one of the biggest Fortnite streamers on Twitch. He regularly gets tens of thousands of viewers and has about three and a half million followers on Twitch. Many fans have taken to Twitter to support the streamer and to get his ban repealed.

“Bro, what the f***, I’m banned on Twitch,” he Tweeted, adding, “Perma ban… on everything I love,” Clix shared a screenshot showing his permaban. “Your suspension will not be automatically lifted,” the screenshot from Twitch says. “Access to our services may only be restored upon successful appeal.

What makes the ban worse is the fact that Clix had made an exclusive deal with Twitch in October 2020 which stated he would be exclusively streaming on Twitch and couldn't stream on any other platform. Now, even with the ban, his contract with Twitch is still binding so he cannot start streaming on any other site like YouTube, leaving him with no place to stream. His team NRG and one of their representatives, Andy Miller is in the process of looking into the ban and trying to get it repealed, Andy Miller revealed on his Twitter. It's still unsure if Clix will get access back to his account but a lot of fans and other streamers have been supporting him. Stay tuned for more info on the Clix ban.

