FaZe Adapt Banned From Twitch Following GTA Roleplaying Stream

In recent times, many Twitch streamers are getting banned from their accounts due to various reasons. And, this time, it is FaZe Adapt also known as Alexander Hamilton was banned on Twitch for his GTA Roleplaying stream. According to the streamer, the ban was quite confusing for both Hamilton and his fans.

FaZe Adapt was banned from Twitch

As many streamers are getting banned from the platform, fans are finding it difficult to understand as Twitch does not provide a specific or a clear reason for banning anyone. A similar case occurred when the Fortnite star Clix was banned on February 15, 2021. FaZe Adapt was back after a few months of not streaming, however, he instantly tried the renewed GTA roleplaying craze.

But, in the early hours of his stream, Adapt got banned from Twitch which is the second time ever. He faced a similar ban that lasted three days in May 2020. However, this time we have no idea about how long this ban will last. Hamilton was quite confused about the situation and he also Tweeted, he wrote: "MY FIRST DAY BACK STREAMING IN MONTHS I GET BANNED FOR STREAMING GTA RP W**??? HOW??!"

MY FIRST DAY BACK STREAMING IN MONTHS I GET BANNED FOR STREAMING GTA RP WTF??? HOW??! https://t.co/iNMg3DYC0b — FaZe Adapt (@FaZeAdapt) February 15, 2021

While FaZe Adapt and his fans are confused, many on Twitter suggest that he violated the "hateful conduct and harassment" section of the Twitch Community Guidelines. When it comes to its guidelines, Twitch has always been very strict on its approach. Nevertheless, the only issue that many users have is that the streaming application does not provide a clear reason for banning a streamer. This sometimes leads to rumours and misinformation about any of its decisions. So, we are not sure if FaZe Adapt did violate any rules while streaming some GTA RP gameplay, but fans can expect the details to be out soon.

As we all know that this is not the first time FaZe Adapt was banned from a stream, fans can rest assure that the streamer's account will be back soon. As of writing this article, Twitch has not cleared why this ban was taken into action. Nevertheless, it appears as if FaZe Adapt and his fans are still trying to figure out why this ban occurred.