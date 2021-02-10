Who Is SypherPK's Wife? Does She Have Her Own Twitch Channel?

Ali 'SypherPK' Hassan is one of the biggest personalities in the world of online gaming. SypherPK has been actively streaming gameplay videos since 2011, but he only started to gain recognition with the release of Fortnite. After Fortnite's release in 2017, SypherPK has made plenty of Fortnite videos and has collaborated with many big YouTubers and Twitch streamers ever since. He has also been a huge inspiration for a number of fellow Fortnite streamers.

While his fans know enough about his success and all of the accomplishments he's had in the gaming world, most fans are curious to learn more about his personal life. "Is Sypherpk's married?" and "who is Sypherpk wife?" are among the most commonly searched terms about the streamer. For those curious, Sypherpk has been married for more than three years.

Who is Sypherpk's wife?

SypherPK is married to Daniela, who also goes by the name of 'Manishie' on social media platforms. The exact details about their marriage are not clear; however, it is said that the two were actually together for a few years before finally getting married. The streamer doesn't usually involve her in his videos; however, there have been a few occasions where she appeared on his streams to give out gift subscriptions.

Daniela Instagram

Daniela also has an Instagram handle where she occasionally posts their pictures together. While she isn't quite active on the platform, she garners over 19.6k followers.

The duo has also three Australian Shepherd dogs that are called Aiko, Aegon, and Yuna.

Daniela Twitch

Daniela doesn't appear to have her own Twitch channel as of now. However, as noted earlier, she occasionally appears on SypherPK's Twitch channel where he actively records Fortnite streams for his fans. He generally streams on Tuesdays between 10 AM and 5 PM PST and on Wednesdays between 7 AM and 7 PM PST. He also streams on Thursdays between 10 AM and 7 PM PST, however, it varies depending on new Fortnite updates. You can access his Twitch channel by clicking on the link here.

Image credits: Answers Africa