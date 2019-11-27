Twitter To Delete Accounts That Have Been Inactive For Over 6 Months

Twitter will be making a change to its Inactive Accounts Policy's and is all set to permanently delete all accounts that have been inactive for 6 months or more. The change will take place on December 11 and all accounts that have not been active in the last six months will be deleted. This move will also impact the accounts of the deceased.

Warning for inactive users

Twitter on Tuesday announced that as part of its commitment to bring accurate and credible information into the public conversation they have decided to clean up inactive accounts. This move will also encourage people to log-in and use Twitter. Twitter will be informing the users and owners of the accounts that have not been active for more than six months that they will have their accounts deleted if they do not take action.

Read: Game Of Thrones Tweets 'Winter Is Coming' And Twitter Cannot Keep Calm

Read: Acting On Twitter Complaint,MP Info Commissioner Issues Show-cause Notices To 2 Officials

This action will greatly impact the accounts of those who have passed away because currently, Twitter does not have a way to memorialise someone's Twitter account once they have passed on but twitter is said to be working on a way to do this. Right now on Twitter the only option when someone dies is to have the account deactivated. In order to deactivate it after death, an immediate family member must provide their ID and death certificate of the deceased.

More on Twitter's action on inactive accounts: The company is clawing back accounts that have been inactive for more than *six months*, which is likely a very large number. Inactive = user hasn't *logged in*. Seeking clarification on what happens to useful/fun bot accounts. — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeBBC) November 26, 2019

Twitter is going to start deleting inactive accounts in December. So I'm tweeting to ensure that doesn't happen. Signing off now. — Wardee Wayne (@WardeeWayne) November 27, 2019

Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Injured; Fans On Twitter Trend #getwellsoonDevoleena

Read: WWE: Batista Set To Date Dana Brooke? Fans Left Curious After Their Latest Twitter Banter