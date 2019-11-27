The Debate
Twitter To Delete Accounts That Have Been Inactive For Over 6 Months

Rest of the World News

Twitter to delete accounts that have been inactive for 6 months. This move is done to ensure credible and accurate information to the public as per its policy.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twitter

Twitter will be making a change to its Inactive Accounts Policy's and is all set to permanently delete all accounts that have been inactive for 6 months or more. The change will take place on December 11 and all accounts that have not been active in the last six months will be deleted. This move will also impact the accounts of the deceased.

Warning for inactive users

Twitter on Tuesday announced that as part of its commitment to bring accurate and credible information into the public conversation they have decided to clean up inactive accounts. This move will also encourage people to log-in and use Twitter. Twitter will be informing the users and owners of the accounts that have not been active for more than six months that they will have their accounts deleted if they do not take action.

This action will greatly impact the accounts of those who have passed away because currently, Twitter does not have a way to memorialise someone's Twitter account once they have passed on but twitter is said to be working on a way to do this. Right now on Twitter the only option when someone dies is to have the account deactivated. In order to deactivate it after death, an immediate family member must provide their ID and death certificate of the deceased.

Published:
