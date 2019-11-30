Baby Yoda Trending Higher On Social Media Than Democratic Presidential Candidates

Baby Yoda, the cute little character from the new Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian is trending almost twice as many average social media interactions on news stories than any 2020 Democratic candidate, according to the reports. The data was provided by a social media analytics company NewsWhip to Axios which only includes interactions with news stories, GIFs and other content. The site estimates Baby Yoda's reach is probably wider.

Baby yoda trends on social media

According to the data, Baby Yoda is generating more social media attention for every story shared about him than any other candidate covered in the media. It includes the people leading the Democratic race such as Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg. Baby Yoda averages 1,671 social interactions per story as per the reports as compared to other presidential candidates.

Since November 12, Baby Yoda has seen 2.28 million social media interactions on news stories when The Mandalorian and Disney Plus premiered. In the same period, Biden has seen 8 million, Sanders has 2.9 million, and Elizabeth Warren 2.53 million but Baby Yoda hasn't had nearly as many stories written about it as the candidates, according to the data. Baby Yoda has been trending so much that one of the artist created a form of Jabba the Hutt and dubbed it, "Baby Jabba." Not ... quite the same?

After Chapter 4 of #TheMandalorian I can confirm I would 3000% die for Baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/M8c6VSV7yr — O/P (@owen_phillipy33) November 29, 2019

Here are the best Baby Yoda memes

Show me your favorite baby yoda memes. I can’t get enough 😂 pic.twitter.com/MePuuZc9zy — Jenna T (@jennabethompson) November 23, 2019

