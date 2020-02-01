Fahadh Faasil's Transformation For His Upcoming Film Will Shock You; See Pics

Mahesh Narayanan got commercial as well as a critical appreciation for his directorial debut, Take Off, a gripping drama based on the real-life rescue mission of Indian nurses stranded in Iraq. He then moved on to his second film, Malik, featuring Fahadh Faasil. Some pictures from the sets of the film have surfaced on social media that show the lead actor’s wonderful transformation. Read more about Fahadh Faasil’s transformation for Malik.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Pulls A 'Dark Knight Rises' Bane On The Sets Of 'Haseen Dillruba'; See Photo

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Calls Mother Shobha Kapoor 'goddess' And 'boss' In A Birthday Post; Watch

#FahadhFaasil 's Latest look from #Malik Shooting Spot 😱😲 Transformation 🔥🥳👌🏻! Can't wait for this one ❤️😎 pic.twitter.com/Q2KEmrQcVn — ℓσиєя (@SarathEz) January 4, 2020

#FahadhFaasil starts new film with #AkhilSathyan, son of veteran Malayalam director #SathyanAnthikad debuting as director. #AnjanaJayaprakash of #Queen fame will play the heroine which also has dancer and actor #Vineeth and renowned writer #VijiVenkatesh playing key roles. pic.twitter.com/nkaDIJiZDZ — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 31, 2020

Fahadh Faasil's transformation for Malik

Fahadh Faasil has managed to make it to the headlines as he has undergone a major physical transformation. He lost around 10 kilos of weight and is seen owning a completely different look. Reportedly, the film Malik is based on a true story and it covers different time periods that begin from the 1960s. Fahadh will be portraying the lead role and will be visible in multiple looks in Malik as his character is traced from 20 years of age to 57 years. The setting for the project is in a coastal region where the minorities are under threat to relocate with the lead being responsible for starting a rebellion movement.

Also Read | US Lawmaker Calls For Strong Provisions On Worker Rights In Future Trade Deal With UK

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For January 31: Himanshi Reveals Her True Feelings For Asim

#Trance



Kerala Release On February - 14



ROI & Overseas Release One week later on February - 20 ✌️



Huge gamble from Anwar Rasheed. pic.twitter.com/2qnZMT61Mn — Snehasallapam (SS) (@SSTweeps) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, And Other Celebs Who Appeared In Stunning Outfits Last Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.