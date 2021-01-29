Neil Bhatt's Engagement To Co-star Aishwarya Won't Change On-set Dynamic, Reveals Actor

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have given their fans a pleasant surprise, having announced their engagement on social media. While a lot is being said about their relationship and how both the actors have decided to take it to the next level, fans of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin may have concerns about their professional dynamic with each other on screen. However, Neil has made it a point to speak up about what would be the future of them working in the show and how the couple would manage it in his recent interview. Here is what he said.

Neil Bhatt opens up on his work and relationship with Aishwarya Sharma

The news of Neil Bhatt's engagement would have surely come as a pleasant surprise for their fans. Neil has not been shy to open up about his relationship with Aishwarya, but while doing so, he has also addressed an important topic that many of the fans of the show would be concerned about. He has said that both he and Aishwarya are “professionals” and their off-screen relationship would not affect how they work with each other on-screen, in his recent interview to Telly Chakkar. He also said that both of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors like to maintain the professional attitude on the sets as well.

ALSO READ: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Stars Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma's Photos To Check Out

He also spoke at length about his relationship with Aishwarya, and how it eventually became serious. He revealed that he admires the dedication that she has for her work and her professionalism. Along with that, he also revealed that both of them “connected in many ways” with each other and “fell in love gradually”. He also shared that both the actors are dancers, with it being one of the qualities that they share.

ALSO READ: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Co-stars Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Are Engaged; See Pics

They play former lovers in the show, with Aishwarya’s character having become the sister-in-law of Neil’s character Virat. Neil Bhatt has also appeared in other popular television shows including Diya Aur Baati Hum, Zindagi Ki Har Rang... Gulaal, Savdhaan India and many more. He has also appeared in a Gujarati film titled Bhanwar, which came out in 2017. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remains one of his top shows till date.

ALSO READ: 'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 28: Kinjal Gets Vanraj's Job, Latter Fumes In Anger

ALSO READ: 'Freaking': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls How Zipper Broke Before Walking Cannes Carpet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.