Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Groove To Coolie No. 1's Song In Goa, See Video Here

Rumoured couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are currently in Goa, ending the year 2020 with a bang. The two actors flew to Goa earlier this week to shoot a song for Valentine's Day but decided to extend their stay and ring in New Year's together in Goa. A few videos of the pair have been shared online, where they both can be seen dancing to Hindi music. Read on to know more about Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's videos.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's videos in Goa

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been friends for quite some time now, ever since they appeared on a popular reality show together. The pair has appeared in various songs over the months and Sidnaaz fans are hoping for an official confirmation from the two of them soon about their relationship status. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are presently in Goa, ringing in the new year together. Videos of the couple dancing have been posted online by their fans where they can be seen partying it up to Bollywood songs.

The first video shows the two of them dancing to Varun Dhawan's song Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai from his latest movie Coolie No 1. They were also accompanied by social media star Riyaz Ali in Goa. The cute video shows Sidharth pulling Shehnaaz's cheek while she dances. While Shehnaaz wore a pink hoodie and sported a no make-up look with open hair, Sidharth was seen donning a plain black shirt. The second video had them grooving to the song Daaru Badnaam Kardi. You can see the videos here.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were recently in Chandigarh shooting for a music video. The Balika Vadhu actor shared a few snippets from his Punjab trip where he could be seen posing amidst a mustard field and another video where he is seen riding a bullock cart. They appeared in Tony Kakkar’s song titled Shona Shona as well, which turned out to be a hit number.

Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video from her Goa trip on her Instagram where she can be seen running on the beach in a slow-motion video. The actor was wearing a pair of white shorts and completed her look with a white shirt with palm trees made on it. Gill left her hair open and the video showed her running, and making dramatic twirls. You can see her post here.

Image Credits: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Official Instagram Account

