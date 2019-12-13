The Debate
Venky Mama Review: Venkatesh's Movie Receives Mixed Reviews From Audiences

Venky Mama review from audiences are out. The Film starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Payal Rajput. Read to know more

venky mama review

Venky Mama stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Payal Rajput in the lead roles. Directed by D. Suresh Babu, it is a Telugu-language action comedy film. The movie released in theatres today has received mostly positive responses. Read to know what the audience says about it.

Venky Mama audience reviews

 About Venky Mama

Venky takes responsibility of Karthik after his parent’s death, played by Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni respectively. The two becomes inseparable as time passes by. But then, an astrologer predicts Venky’s death is to be at the hands of Karthik and things changes. The movie is released on Venkatesh’s birthday, December 13, and is doing well.

