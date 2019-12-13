Venky Mama Review: Venkatesh's Movie Receives Mixed Reviews From Audiences

Venky Mama stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, Payal Rajput in the lead roles. Directed by D. Suresh Babu, it is a Telugu-language action comedy film. The movie released in theatres today has received mostly positive responses. Read to know what the audience says about it.

Venky Mama audience reviews

#VenkyMama



Decent first half....Avg second half..

Overall OK movie...Venky was good as usual, chaithu was good too... few mama alludu scenes and emotions were good to watch...Payal was 😍... Better storyline would have given better results... overall watchable pic.twitter.com/qh0DXqzEr8 — CineManiac (@sreekar08) December 13, 2019

Completed 2nd half. Super movie. Never felt bored. Very engaging screenplay. Mark my words families will be flocking to the theaters. Must watch movie for Christmas / NewYear until Pongal. #venkymamareview #VenkyMama — Ordinary Citizen (@OrdinaryCitiz10) December 13, 2019

#VenkyMama is a strictly average film. The 2nd half of the film lags. Performance of Chay and Venky is good. Director failed to utilise a rare opportunity.



One time watchable.#VenkateshDaggubati #VenkyMamaReview — 🤨 (@TheBestTweet07) December 13, 2019

#VenkyMama ⭐⭐⭐ /5 -Watchable #Venky 👌👌👌

Interval and army scenes 👌

Good writing 👏👏

Comedy - ok ok

Emotional scenes 👍👍 — Ganesh (@ganesh0130) December 13, 2019

#VenkyMama below avg to avg movie... Venky and chai gave their best but too many elements made it more predictable and disengaging... Many comedy scenes are outdated and cringe worthy ... Overall Venky managed to create some impact in few places and idea of the story is good — VEGE (@moviezealot9999) December 13, 2019

#VenkyMama Review -A Below Par Entertainer



Mirchi9 Rating: 2.25/5



You will watch it if you are a fan; otherwise, there is very less in it to recommend a compulsive viewing, in cinemas. #VenkyMama a could have been a decent... 👇



#VenkyMamaReview https://t.co/XZdOU2i1E1 — Mirchi9 (@Mirchi9) December 13, 2019

About Venky Mama

Venky takes responsibility of Karthik after his parent’s death, played by Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni respectively. The two becomes inseparable as time passes by. But then, an astrologer predicts Venky’s death is to be at the hands of Karthik and things changes. The movie is released on Venkatesh’s birthday, December 13, and is doing well.

