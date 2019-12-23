The Debate
Vijay Deverakonda Felicitated By The Chief Minister Of Telangana

Others

Vijay Deverakonda was all smiles as he received an award from the Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao; here's what he has to say about the honour

Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Vijay Deverakonda best known for his role in the movie Arjun Reddy was recently awarded at Telugu Nava Nakshatra Sanmanam, by the honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao. He has done many blockbuster movies in his career. He was given the award for his contribution to cinema. Vijay Deverakonda had a wide smile on his face as he accepted the award from the CM of Telangana. The actor also took to his social media and posted a picture from the night. He also wrote a caption looking back at his career and talking about how far he has come. Check out the Instagram post here.

See post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

He took to Instagram and wrote about receiving the award. He stated that he made his debut almost three years ago, and has come a long way since then.

Netizens congratulated Vijay Deverakonda for winning the prestigious award and also wrote that they are a huge fan of his work. Many wrote that he deserved the award and that he is the best recipient for the award. Netizens also showered the picture with fire and heart emojis.

Fan reactions

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Super Deluxe actor Samantha Akkineni also won the prestigious award. She looked mesmerising as she smiled from ear to ear upon bagging the award. Samantha also took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself receiving the award.

