Vijay Deverakonda Felicitated By The Chief Minister Of Telangana

Actor Vijay Deverakonda best known for his role in the movie Arjun Reddy was recently awarded at Telugu Nava Nakshatra Sanmanam, by the honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao. He has done many blockbuster movies in his career. He was given the award for his contribution to cinema. Vijay Deverakonda had a wide smile on his face as he accepted the award from the CM of Telangana. The actor also took to his social media and posted a picture from the night. He also wrote a caption looking back at his career and talking about how far he has come. Check out the Instagram post here.

See post

He took to Instagram and wrote about receiving the award. He stated that he made his debut almost three years ago, and has come a long way since then.

Netizens congratulated Vijay Deverakonda for winning the prestigious award and also wrote that they are a huge fan of his work. Many wrote that he deserved the award and that he is the best recipient for the award. Netizens also showered the picture with fire and heart emojis.

Fan reactions

#VijayDeverakonda 👌



Only he can express pure joy, hunger to win, humbleness all in a single post



Truly a person with extreme self confidence and self awareness👍



Truly a deadly qualities combo made for others to get inspired from or get envy of, now take ur pick 😎 pic.twitter.com/nNdZCmIrba — Gopi Shan (@gopi_awaits) December 22, 2019

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Super Deluxe actor Samantha Akkineni also won the prestigious award. She looked mesmerising as she smiled from ear to ear upon bagging the award. Samantha also took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself receiving the award.

