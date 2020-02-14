The Debate
'World Famous Lover' Review: Fans Hail Vijay Deverakonda's Performance But Pan The Story

Others

World Famous Lover review is a mix of good and bad. Have a look at what fans have been saying about the film and its romantic plot. Read all the details inside.

world famous lover review

Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover released today across the country. The film was anticipated by his fans as the Arjun Reddy actor was donning the role of a romantic hero again. World Famous Lover has four love stories of different nature. Its performance at the box office will be highly affected by the first fan reviews that poured in.

World Famous lover gets mixed reactions

The verdict from the fans on the latest Vijay Deverakonda film, World Famous Lover, has almost been made. The movie has been receiving mixed reactions from the fans so far. The first half of the film has been liked by many. However, the second half has been called “decent” by most of the fans. Some of the viewers have also been upset about the storyline and the theme. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

About World Famous Lover

World Famous Lover is an anthology film that features four different stories including a college romance and a small-town story. The film has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by Alexander Vallab. World Famous Lover stars actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite in key roles.

