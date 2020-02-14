'World Famous Lover' Review: Fans Hail Vijay Deverakonda's Performance But Pan The Story

Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover released today across the country. The film was anticipated by his fans as the Arjun Reddy actor was donning the role of a romantic hero again. World Famous Lover has four love stories of different nature. Its performance at the box office will be highly affected by the first fan reviews that poured in.
The verdict from the fans on the latest Vijay Deverakonda film, World Famous Lover, has almost been made. The movie has been receiving mixed reactions from the fans so far. The first half of the film has been liked by many. However, the second half has been called “decent” by most of the fans. Some of the viewers have also been upset about the storyline and the theme. Have a look at few of the reactions here.
#WorldFamousLover is One Time Watch film, The film has heart but lack soul, 1st half is good but 2nd half screenplay is too weak.— Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) February 13, 2020
Acting wise Vijay ,Rashi & Aish have done Justice.
This Film can't be compare with #ArjunReddy.
It is 1/10 of it.
2.5🌟/5.
"Average Fare".
Note Down : #WorldFamousLover will be a sureshot Hit.— Prabhas ❤ (@ivdSAAHO) February 12, 2020
Zero Buzz— Taruneswar (@Taruneswar9) February 13, 2020
Flop songs
Bad response for teaser
Full of Negativity
Still Hearing Good Advance Bookings
Becoz of one man - #VijayDeverakonda 👌👌👌👍🏻
All the Best For #WorldFamousLover #WFL
Flop Ayna parla kodithe gattigaane kodadam 6 maathrame kodadam 👍🏻
Been Hearing That #WorldFamousLover as A Disaster— SAI SUNIL REDDY (@SunilReddy452) February 14, 2020
😭
But no no
ITS JUST A FLOP😍
Not a Disaster
Congratulations @TheDeverakonda@RaashiKhanna @aishu_dil@CatherineTresa1
So So Happy For you for not being a Disaster ,but a Flop😘
NOTE-Fans Dont Reply#WorldFamousLoverreview pic.twitter.com/9cGS3ZHGw7
Just back from the movie! VD nailed it as usual, Iza and catherine were okay! But Raashi and Aishu stole the show! Great writing Kranthi! Blockbuster for VD finally! No dull moments, trust me you will love it! @TheDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda #WorldFamousLover— Kopadhari Manishi ᵂᵒʳˡᵈ ᶠᵃᵐᵒᵘˢ ᴸᵒᵛᵉʳ ¿ (@vjdktrtg) February 14, 2020
Good reports from os #WorldFamouslover konda rocks— S U P E R S T A R (@khairatabadhero) February 14, 2020
Read Will Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' Struggle To Achieve Box Office Numbers?
Also read Vijay Deverakonda Aces The Lungi Look For 'World Famous Lover' Promotion, See Pics
World Famous Lover is an anthology film that features four different stories including a college romance and a small-town story. The film has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by Alexander Vallab. World Famous Lover stars actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite in key roles.
Read Vijay Deverakonda Shares Glimpse Of 'World Famous Lover', Introduces The Character Yamini
Also read Vijay Deverakonda-Aishwarya's Brewing Chemistry In New Song Of World Famous Lover; WATCH
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.