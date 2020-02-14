'World Famous Lover' Review: Fans Hail Vijay Deverakonda's Performance But Pan The Story

Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover released today across the country. The film was anticipated by his fans as the Arjun Reddy actor was donning the role of a romantic hero again. World Famous Lover has four love stories of different nature. Its performance at the box office will be highly affected by the first fan reviews that poured in.

World Famous lover gets mixed reactions

The verdict from the fans on the latest Vijay Deverakonda film, World Famous Lover, has almost been made. The movie has been receiving mixed reactions from the fans so far. The first half of the film has been liked by many. However, the second half has been called “decent” by most of the fans. Some of the viewers have also been upset about the storyline and the theme. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

#WorldFamousLover is One Time Watch film, The film has heart but lack soul, 1st half is good but 2nd half screenplay is too weak.



Acting wise Vijay ,Rashi & Aish have done Justice.

This Film can't be compare with #ArjunReddy.

It is 1/10 of it.



2.5🌟/5.



"Average Fare". — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) February 13, 2020

Note Down : #WorldFamousLover will be a sureshot Hit. — Prabhas ❤ (@ivdSAAHO) February 12, 2020

Zero Buzz

Flop songs

Bad response for teaser

Full of Negativity



Still Hearing Good Advance Bookings



Becoz of one man - #VijayDeverakonda 👌👌👌👍🏻



All the Best For #WorldFamousLover #WFL

Flop Ayna parla kodithe gattigaane kodadam 6 maathrame kodadam 👍🏻 — Taruneswar (@Taruneswar9) February 13, 2020

Been Hearing That #WorldFamousLover as A Disaster

😭

But no no

ITS JUST A FLOP😍

Not a Disaster



Congratulations @TheDeverakonda@RaashiKhanna @aishu_dil@CatherineTresa1

So So Happy For you for not being a Disaster ,but a Flop😘



NOTE-Fans Dont Reply#WorldFamousLoverreview pic.twitter.com/9cGS3ZHGw7 — SAI SUNIL REDDY (@SunilReddy452) February 14, 2020

Just back from the movie! VD nailed it as usual, Iza and catherine were okay! But Raashi and Aishu stole the show! Great writing Kranthi! Blockbuster for VD finally! No dull moments, trust me you will love it! @TheDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda #WorldFamousLover — Kopadhari Manishi ᵂᵒʳˡᵈ ᶠᵃᵐᵒᵘˢ ᴸᵒᵛᵉʳ ¿ (@vjdktrtg) February 14, 2020

Good reports from os #WorldFamouslover konda rocks — S U P E R S T A R (@khairatabadhero) February 14, 2020

About World Famous Lover

World Famous Lover is an anthology film that features four different stories including a college romance and a small-town story. The film has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by Alexander Vallab. World Famous Lover stars actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

