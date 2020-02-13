Will Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' Struggle To Achieve Box Office Numbers?

Renowned actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to return to the big screens with his upcoming film, World Famous Lover. The movie is an anthology romantic drama that is set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. However, despite the fact that Vijay Deverakonda is a massively popular actor, many box office analysts believe that World Famous Lover might underperform at theatres.

The worldwide rights for the film are valued at ₹30.5 crores, so World Famous Lover would have to earn around ₹31.2 crores in order to breakeven and be considered a hit. But many think that the film will face too many challenges to be a successful hit.

Reasons why Box Office Analysts believe Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover might fail

Vijay Deverakonda's previous performances

Vijay Deverakonda became a big name actor after his massive success in Arjun Reddy. After that, he once again dominated the box office in Geetha Govindam as well. However, his latest films before World Famous Lover, NOTA and Dear Comrade failed to impress at the box office and were considered failures. Undoubtedly, his previous failures will affect the performance of the World Famous Lover.

Poor Marketing

In spite of Dear Comrade's aggressive marketing, the film only managed to earn around ₹21 crores at the box office. In contrast, World Famous Lover was barely marketed and the filmmakers are mostly depending on Vijay Deverakonda's fame to sell the film. Due to this reason, the film might not breakeven, as many moviegoers might not be aware of its release.

Similarities with Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda became an acclaimed actor after his role in Arjun Reddy. The trailer for World Famous Lover revealed that the actor would be playing a similar, emotionally unhinged character in the film, as he did in Arjun Reddy. However, while such characters are popular, they are rarely viable in a romance film. Furthermore, Arjun Reddy and its remakes received a lot of backlash in recent times, as many found the lead protagonist to be too toxic. This might harm the box office performance as well.

The timing of the film's release

World Famous Lover is set to release on Valentine's Day, which suits the film's themes. However, February is a statistically bad month for Telugu cinema. Many big-budget films that have released in February have failed to earn at the box office. Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover might suffer the same fate due to its poor release timing.

