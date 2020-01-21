Vijay Deverakonda's Upcoming Film Titled 'Fighter'? Here's All You Need To Know About It

Vijay Deverakonda is popularly known for his role in Arjun Reddy. He portrays the role of an angry young man in the movie.

Arjun Reddy went on to become one of his biggest hit films of all times however the audience had mixed reviews about the film. Now, rumour has it that Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly a part of Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film.

On January 20, 2020, the makers of the movie began shooting of the film with a holy ceremony. He posted a series of pictures from the sets of the movie. Let us take a look at some more details about Vijay Deverakond's upcoming movie.

Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter?

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda announced his latest project. However, the movie is untitled yet. It is also rumoured that the film might be titled as Fighter, however, there is no official confirmation yet.

The film is an action and romantic movie and is scheduled to release on November 20, 2020. The film is bankrolled by Charmme Kaur and Puri. The movie cast includes Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role. The team also shared some behind-the-scenes footage on social media. Check it out here.



Day 1 - setting up the fireworks 🔥🔥 https://t.co/akIso1UcAP — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 20, 2020

On the work front

Vijay Devarakonda will be next seen in the movie World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. He will play the role of an angry and jilted lover. The cast of the film features Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa, and Raashi Khanna in lead roles.

Vijay Deverakonda another upcoming project is VD12. The movie will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. Vijay would also play a pivotal role in the movie Thalaivi which is a biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.

