Vijay Deverakonda Shares The First Song For His Upcoming Romance Film 'World Famous Lover'

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most acclaimed and beloved romantic actors in the Telugu film Industry. The actor, who was last seen in Dear Comrade, will now be featured in the upcoming romance film World Famous Lover. The movie is set to release on Valentine's Day this year, on February 14, 2020. With the film's release right around the corner, the makers of the movie have finally shared the first song of World Famous Lover, titled My Love.

My Love is a beautiful romantic song, sung by artists Srikrishna and Ramya Behera. The song was composed by Gopi Sundar and stars Vijay Deverakonda, and all the female leads of World Famous Lover, in the music video. The lyrics for the heartwarming song were penned down by Rahman. Vijay Deverakonda shared the song on social media today, on January 20, 2020. Check out the music video below.

The 1st song of #WorldFamousLover is a mood ❤



Makes me think of all the good times :)#MyLove - https://t.co/fzcF2ShDxc#WFLonFeb14 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 20, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda shared the song with his million fans on Twitter and captioned the video by stating that the song made him think of all the good times.

'My love' perfectly evokes the themes and feeling associated with love and showcases the beautiful love-fueled moments that Vijay's character shares with the female leads, Catherine Tresa, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, and Aishwarya Rajesh. World Famous Lover will be a romantic anthology that will feature four different love stories.

Vijay Deverakonda is reported to be playing four different characters in the anthology, with each character being paired with a different female lead. The movie is directed by Kranthi Madhav and is produced by K. A. Vallabha and K. S. Rama Rao. Recently, the trailer for the movie was dropped online and it showed fans Vijay Deverakonda's versatile acting skills, as he showcased different personalities and looks in the span of a few minutes.

