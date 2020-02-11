Vijay Deverakonda Releases New Promo Of 'World Famous Lover', Introduces Gautam And Iza

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has revealed a promo from his upcoming film. The film titled World Famous Lover will reportedly feature love stories from three different worlds. In the promo video released by the Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda, he is seen introducing the characters of Gautam and Iza to the world. Check out the promo video here.

World Famous Lover promo

In the promo video, it has been revealed that Iza is an air hostess and that their love story is like that of a fairy tale. Vijay Deverakonda had released a poster of the characters a few days back in which he stated that Gautam and Iza’s love story is ‘everyone’s dream’.

He further revealed that the two fall in love in Paris. The love story of the other two worlds from World Famous Lover will feature the lead actors falling in love in the mines as well as in a small town.

World Famous Lover's posters

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda are excited to see him in a romantic movie. Many have claimed that the movie is going to be a huge success and that they cannot wait for the film to release. Netizens have showered the promo video with heart emojis as well as fire emojis.

World Famous Lover cast

World Famous Lover stars Vijay Deverakonda along with Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The movie is directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by Alexander Vallab. Works Famous Lover is all set to have Valentine’s Day release and will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

