Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' Trailer Is All About Love And Heartbreak

After various posters and an engaging teaser, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film World Famous Lover have finally released the trailer of the most-awaited film. The two minute-long video is will take you on an emotional roller coaster ride.

Vijay Deverkonda took to his Twitter handle to share the trailer. Along with the trailer, the actor wrote a lovely caption and called the film his "last love story". Watch the trailer here:

I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind.



Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover!



Releasing this Valentine's Day - Feb 14th.#WFLTrailer - https://t.co/p86vDMb8PG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 6, 2020

In the trailer, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen romancing four heroines in the romantic-thriller which looks like a concoction of love stories. The four women are played by Raashi Khanna, Catherina Tresa, Izabelle Leite, and Aishwarya Rajesh.

After watching the trailer, netizens were left emotional who couldn't help but tweet about how much they loved the trailer. And Vijay being a famous actor in the south, fans are very excited about the film. Here are some of the tweets by fans.

The producer of the film, KS Rama Rao had earlier announced that the World Famous Lover was scheduled to release in December last year. However, they had to change their decision as they thought the movie would not reach the set of audiences they were expecting. He also went on to say that movies that release in December have a different target audience. Therefore, they thought that World Famous Lover would strike well with people only during the season of February, as it is the Valentine’s season.

More about the film

World Famous Lover is directed by Kranthi Madhav where he will essay the role of an angry and jilted lover. The film features four female leads, essayed by Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa, and Raashi Khanna. It will be an anthology film both written and directed by Kranti Madhav. The film is set to release on Valentine's Day this year.

The 1st song of #WorldFamousLover is a mood ❤



Makes me think of all the good times :)#MyLove - https://t.co/fzcF2ShDxc#WFLonFeb14 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 20, 2020

