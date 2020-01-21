The Debate
Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' And Other Upcoming Movies In 2020

Others

Take a look at the Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movies that has been slated to release this year. Read on for more details about his movies.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda on Monday tweeted about the release of the song My Love from his upcoming movie World Famous Lover. The internet went all gaga over the different looks of the actor in this melodious breezy song. Vijay Deverakonda portrayed the role of the protagonist in the successful Telugu movie Arjun Reddy which catapulted him to national fame. Here are some upcoming movies of the actor.

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda Shares The First Song For His Upcoming Romance Film 'World Famous Lover'

Vijay Deverakonda's movies list: Upcoming films

VD10

On January 20, 2020, the makers of the movie VD10 which was earlier being called as Fighter began the shooting of the film. Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar and South India's famous producer and director Puri Jagannadh have collaborated for this film. The movie will be directed by Puri Jagannadh while being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Apoorv Mehta. The movie which was titled Fighter earlier has been tentatively titled as VD10 now. According to recent media reports, the popular actor also flew to Thailand to learn Mixed Martial Arts along with different fight forms for the role. While the leading lady for the film hasn't been revealed yet, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor were in the race to be cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda Learns Martial Arts In Thailand For His Next Action-entertainer

World Famous Lover 

Vijay Devarakonda will be next seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav where he will essay the role of an angry and jilted lover. The film features four female leads, essayed by Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa, and Raashi Khanna. It will be an anthology film both written and directed by Kranti Madhav. The film is set to release on Valentine's Day this year. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor Vs Ananya Panday: Who Will Land Up In Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'Fighter'?

Thalaivi 

Thalaivi is a highly anticipated movie starring Kangana Ranaut portraying the iconic role of J. Jayalalithaa's life. J. Jayalalithaa is the late politician who served as the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The biographical film will be directed by A. L. Vijay. Vijay Deverakonda would be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie that will be released on June 26, 2020 in India. 

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda Doesn't Want To Work With Ajith Or Rajinikanth; Find Out Why

 

 

