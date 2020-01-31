Vijay Deverakonda Pulls Off An 'Arjun Reddy' In 'World Famous Lover' Malayalam Trailer

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie, World Famous Lover was recently released by the makers of the film. The movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, Raashi Khanna, and Izabelle Leite in the lead, will narrate a heart-wrenching story of love and break-up. The Kranthi Madhav directorial is slated to hit the marquee on Valentines 2020.

Check out World Famous Lover Malayalam trailer:



The one minute sixteen seconds trailer of World Famous Lover that starts with the dialogue- "Love is a compromise Gautham, Love is an eternal sacrifice, Love is majestic," explores the relationship dynamics shared between Vijay Deverakonda's character and the leading ladies of the film. The movie reportedly is an anthology that has Vijay sporting three distinct looks. The short trailer also has a stark resemblance to Vijay Deverakonda's hit movie, Arjun Reddy, where he played a reckless lover. The upcoming Telugu movie will reportedly be dubbed to Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi languages because of the actor's craze among the young audiences of the different industries.

Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut, is reportedly shooting for the film in Mumbai. The Puri Jagannath directorial is reported to mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. The movie touted to be an action-thriller will see Vijay in a chiselled body, for which the actor is currently sweating it out at the gym. The upcoming multi-lingual will be produced by Puri Jagannath, Charmmee Kaur, and Dharma Productions.

