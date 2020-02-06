Union Budget
Vijay Deverakonda Becomes First Tollywood Star To Feature In Forbes India's 30 Under 30

Vijay Deverakonda recently became the first star in Tollywood to be featured in the Forbes India's list of 30 Under 30. Here is how he expressed his gratitude

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda shot to fame with his movie Arjun Reddy. He has been a crucial part of the Indian film industry since his debut. The actor recently bagged yet another achievement. Vijay Deverakonda has been featured in the Forbes India's list of 30 Under 30, which makes him the first person to do so from Tollywood.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' And Other Upcoming Movies In 2020

Vijay Deverakonda in Forbes India

Vijay Deevrakonda shared the news of making it to the Forbes India's list of 30 Under 30 with his fans on Twitter. He also talked about his journey in the post and gave a glimpse of his journey from being a common man to a superstar. Here is his Tweet:

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda's Upcoming Film Titled 'Fighter'? Here's All You Need To Know About It

Vijay wrote in his tweet that when he was 25, he only had 500 rupees in his bank account with the Andhra Bank. He also talked about how his father used to tell him to settle down before he turned 30. He quoted his father telling him that by settling before 30, one can have a chance to enjoy success when they are young and their parents are also healthy. He then added that 4 years later, he became a part of the Forbes India's list of 30 Under 30.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Hits The Gym To Flaunt Six-packs In 'Fighter'

According to an article in a leading news portal, Vijay had confessed in an interview that when he used to watch films during his college days, his father used to call it a waste of time. Vijay also revealed that he found his passion for acting when he started working in theatre productions. This is how he decided to become an actor. 

Vijay Deverakonda had become famous in Tollywood after the release of Pelli Choopulu. But the pan-Indian audience knows him for Arjun Reddy. He is all set for his next release, Dear Comrade, which is expected to hit the silver screen this year.  

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda's Family And How He Started His Journey To Fame!

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Pulls Off An 'Arjun Reddy' In 'World Famous Lover' Malayalam Trailer

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

 

 

