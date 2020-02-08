Vijay Greeted With Cheers On 'Master' Sets After I-T Raids & BJP Protests; Watch

After actors like Rashmika Mandanna and producers of the Telugu film industry, Vijay became the latest to come under the radar of the Income Tax Department. The I-T officials arriving at the sets of his next Master, before the actor joined them as they reached his residence in Chennai for the raids, made headlines. As the raids concluded, the controversies didn’t, as the Bharatiya Janata Party protested against the movie while the ‘Thalapathy’ also returned to the shooting.

As per reports, BJP’s Tamil Nadu state unit workers protested against the film outside the shooting spot at Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC). Their protest was not over the raids at Vijay’s residence, but over the permission given to the makers for the shooting. They claimed that the NLC was a ‘highly secured, dangerous’ place to shoot since it comes under a mining belt.

They claimed it was a ‘silent protest, but demanded that no shooting be held on Saturday, else the protest would take a different turn. They stated that they have even written to the Union Government over it.

The NLC officials too were quoted as saying in reports that the mining area was huge, 100 acres, and claimed that Rs 25,000 per day for the shoot was very low. They now seek to increase the rate to Rs 1 lakh/day.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s return to the sets in Neyveli delighted fans to the hilt. Scores of fans gathered at the shooting spot and shouted his name. The Sarkar star too obliged by waving at them.

Watch the video here:

Superstar Vijay came and greeted his fans who gathered outside the Neyveli Lignite Corporation compound.



Large number of his fans reached the spot after few BJP workers staged a protest against the NLC administration for giving permission for 'Master' film shooting. pic.twitter.com/6jDpb94Tfz — Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) February 7, 2020

Rs 77 crore was seized by the I-T officials in the raids at the Chennai and Madurai properties of a film financier named Anbu Chezhian, a production house AGS Cinemas and Vijay over the dealings of the blockbuster film Bigil. The department also stated that estimated concealment would go over Rs 300 crore. About the ‘prominent actor’ referring to Vijay in the statement, the department stated that his remuneration for acting in the movie is a ‘subject matter of investigation’.

