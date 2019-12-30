Vijay Starrer 'Thalapathy 64' First Look Release Date Announced

South Indian superstar Vijay has started the shoot of his upcoming action thriller, Thalapathy 64. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. The film is scheduled for an April 2020 release. The makers have now made a new announcement regarding the same.

Thalapathy 64’s first look to be out soon

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film, Thalapathy 64 is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2020. Fans are waiting for announcements regarding the first look since forever and looks like the wait is finally over. Lokesh Kanagaraj has recently announced through his social media that the first look of Thalapathy 64 will be out on December 31, 2019. He has also said that the first look will be released on IST at 5 pm. He has also asked fans to “get ready” for the same.

Check out the announcement here:

Fans of the Vijay starrer will be now welcoming the New Year on a much happier note. The shooting of Thalapathy 64 is currently taking place in Shivmogga prison in Karnataka. Vijay, who plays the antagonist in the film, has also joined the team of Thalapathy 64. The film has been stealing all the headlines ever since it was announced.

Thalapathy 64 has been one of the most anticipated films in the Tamil film industry. The internet was taken by storm when the first look of Vijay from the film was leaked on the internet. Reports suggest that Vijay will be essaying the role of a professor in the film.

Thalapathy 64 hosts an ensemble cast including Gouri G Kishan, VJ Ramya, actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah, Vijay Sethupathi, Soundarya Nandakumar, Chetan, Azhagam Perumal, and Sriman. Following Anthony Varghese’s exit from the film, Arjun Das was brought in to play the role in Thalapathy 64. The film is set for a Summer 2020 release.

