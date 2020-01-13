Vijay Sethupathi Embodies The Look Of A Social Activist In The Poster For 'Laabam'

The massively popular Tamil actor, Vijay Sethupathi, is currently working alongside another superstar, Vijay Thalapathy, for the much-awaited upcoming acting thriller, Master.

However, Master is not the only project that Vijay Sethupathi is working on. The actor is also set to feature in another upcoming movie titled Laabam, which is directed by S. P. Jananathan. While little is known about the project except for its cast, Vijay recently shared the first look poster for the film on his Instagram.

The poster gave fans of the actor a glimpse of what to expect from his upcoming starrer.

Vijay Sethupathi shares the first look poster for 'Laabam', where he will play a social activist

Vijay Sethupathi is known for being one of the most versatile actors in the Tamil Film Industry. His next project titled Laabam will feature him in the role of a social activist. The actor recently shared the first look poster for the film on his official Instagram page, and fans got a good look at the character that Vijay will portray in the film.

In the poster, fans can see the actor wearing the clothes of a common man. With a mike held in his hand and a loudspeaker strapped to his shoulder, he embodies the look of a social activist ready to address the masses.

The background of the poster also reveals a lot about the theme and tone of the movie. First, a police officer can be seen shooting a farmer, next, a woman can be seen holding on to her infant child while yelling at someone, and finally, a young woman can be seen raising her fist in protest.

An interesting aspect of the people in the background is that they have all been stylized to look like grim stone statues standing behind Vijay. Below is the poster for Laabam that was shared by Vijay Sethupathi on his official Instagram page.

Laabam will not only star Vijay Sethupathi but will also feature popular actor Shruti Haasan in the role of the female lead. However, nothing is known about the character that Shruti Haasan will play in the film.

Furthermore, actors Kalaiyarasan, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman and Sai Dhanshika will also be playing prominent roles in the upcoming movie. A final release date for Laabam has not yet been shared, though fans and experts expect it to hit theatres sometime in later in 2020.

