Vikas Khanna delighted on hitting 10 million-meal milestone, has a message for PM Modi

One of the bright spots of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the emergence of numerous heroes. People have been donating to the relief funds, arranging ration and other essentials for the needy, and some have directly transferred funds to the accounts of the daily wage workers. Some celebrities have stood out in this initiative, one has been Sonu Sood, who is helping migrants return home, and the other is Vikas Khanna, who has been arranging food and other essentials for the needy.

A journey that started as the lockdown kicked in, has been achieving milestone after another since then. The Michelin Star Chef recently completed 10 million meals, including both cooked meals and dry ration.

As he hit the milestone, Vikas had a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. A major strength for Vikas during his endeavour has been the personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, who has conducted the distribution of the food packets and other essentials all across the country. The star chef conveyed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and Home Minister for the help provided by the NDRF and IPS Satya Pradhan. Calling the NDRF as ‘Heroes’, he hailed their facilitation efforts, sharing that he was grateful for the honour.

Here’s the post

Not just dry ration and meals, Vikas Khanna also provided sanitary pads, hygiene kits, masks, footwear and other essentials to the needy during his initiative. Be it having a distribution camp at fuel pumps, or sending the essentials to orphanages, old-age homes, quarantine centres and more, Vikas arranged it all in over 125 cities of India, from USA, where he is currently stationed. ‘World's Largest Eid Feast’ in Mumbai and another such mass distribution festival in Delhi were also among the highlights of his #FeedIndia initiative.

