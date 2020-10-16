Vikas Khanna Has A Special Request For Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos; Read Here

Vikas Khanna, US-based Indian chef, has the most unusual and quirky request for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos after hearing reports of the latter's success in the market post Amazon's Prime Day sales across the US on October 14 and 15. The Michelin star chef congratulated Jeff on his recently acquired net-worth of USD 175.3 billion through his Twitter handle on Friday and asked him to make "fresh curry leaves" available at the American supermarket chain, Whole Foods (owned by Amazon). Along with the request, Khanna also shared a photograph of curry leaves which is an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine.

Dear @JeffBezos I just read in @Forbes about 175.3 billion USD

Congrats! This is awesome. Can we now please start selling Fresh Curry Leaves at @WholeFoods 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fvWpnPIfTf — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 16, 2020

Read | Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna honoured for feeding millions in India amid COVID-19

Bezos, who was worth roughly $115 billion on January 1, has seen his already-enormous fortune nearly double this year. He’s worth nearly $90 billion more than the world's second-richest person, Bill Gates, who's currently worth $118 billion. For the third consecutive year and despite the pandemic, Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos topped Forbes' list of richest Americans, while US President Donald Trump’s ranking slipped down further, according to the magazine’s report.

Read | Vikas Khanna gives dish tribute to DD on 61 years completion, has sweet task for netizens

Vikas Khanna is one of the heroes at the forefront in India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic with his 'Feed India' drive to provide ration kits and food to the needy and distressed in the country. He also organized a massive food distribution drive to provide meals and essential supplies to thousands of Dabbawalas in Mumbai as well as widows in Vrindavan. Apart from that, he also launched a food drive for transgenders and differently-abled people who had been distressed due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Read | Vikas Khanna's next book will be about Feed India Initiative, to release in 2021

Vikas Khanna’s upcoming book

Vikas Khanna is set to release his next cookbook in 2021. According to Vikas Khanna's publishing company, Penguin Random House India, the next Michelin Star chef's book is titled 'Feed India'. Feed India is one of the largest food drives to provide food to all workers, refugees and underprivileged people in the world, most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vikas Khanna had earlier revealed that the initiative provided over 40 million meals for workers in just 175 days.

Read | Vikas Khanna has a question for all those who forget their native language in US

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.