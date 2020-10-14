Vikas Khanna Has A Question For All Those Who Forget Their Native Language In US

Vikas Khanna is not only a well-known chef in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet. Having millions of followers on social media, Vikas Khanna never fails to put a smile on the faces of his fans. Vikas Khanna took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 14, 2020, to ask a question for those who forget their native language in the US.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Vikas has a question for those who forget their native language in the US. He wrote saying that he completely understands made up accents as he is surrounded by them 24/7. However, he also asked if someone could help him understand, “If someone moved to the US at the age of 25.........HOW COME WITHIN 2 YEARS, THEY FORGET TO SPEAK THEIR NATIVE LANGUAGE!” take a look at his tweet below.

I completely understand made up accents, I am surrounded by them 24/7

BUT can someone help me with understanding this...?????

If someone moved to the US at the age of 25.........HOW COME WITHIN 2 YEARS, THEY FORGET TO SPEAK THEIR NATIVE LANGUAGE! 😳😐😳 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 14, 2020

Also read | Chef Vikas Khanna Reveals “new Normal” As He Wraps Up 48 Hours Long Shoot

Seeing this tweet, fans went all out comment on the Vikas’ question. Looking at the comments seems like fans also fail to understand the same. The tweet shared by Vikas received several likes, retweets and comments from fans.

Some of the users went on to say that such people go on to make a mockery of themselves. While some went on agree with Vikas Khanna’s tweet. One of the users wrote, “Who's that mahan atma sir”. While the other one wrote, “They choose to ... trying so hard to blend in, that in the process lose themselves”. Check out a few tweets from fans.

Sir the answer to rectify the accent is next MasterChef 😄 — हनुमान भक्त (@bhakt_bajrangi) October 14, 2020

They are pretending that they have forgotten...showing that they are now living in U.S..😂 — Ahluwalia🇮🇳SSRwarrior (@AhluwaliaR1985) October 14, 2020

Hahaahhaha...aise bohot milte hain...kuchh log toh 15 dinon mein hi apni bhasha bhool naaye hain 🙄😬 — nidhi.shk (@ShkNidhi) October 14, 2020

There’s no way they can forget it, unless they are pretending to 🤔🤭😐. — 𝑆𝑎𝑓𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑛 𝐹𝑙𝑜𝑤𝑒𝑟 (@renu_thats_me) October 14, 2020

Also read | Vikas Khanna's Next Book Will Be About Feed India Initiative, To Release In 2021

Vikas Khanna’s upcoming book

Vikas Khanna is set to release his next cookbook in 2021. According to Vikas Khanna's publishing company, Penguin Random House India, the next Michelin Star chef's book will be Feed India. Feed India is one of the largest food drives to provide food to all workers, refugees and underprivileged people in the world most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vikas Khanna's latest Tweet announcing the release of his upcoming book, Kitchens of Gratitude. He also revealed that the initiative provided over 40 million meals for workers in just 175 days. Take a look at his tweet below.

HERE IS THE BIG NEWS I WANTED TO SHARE.....

Thank you all as we complete 40 Million Meals in 175 Days of #FeedIndia

-

We are going to publish Chef Vikas Khanna’s new book inspired by his ‘Feed India’ initiative https://t.co/ebI4fvARBp @PenguinIndia @penguinusa — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 21, 2020

Also read | Vikas Khanna Gives Dish Tribute To DD On 61 Years Completion, Has Sweet Task For Netizens

Also read | Vikas Khanna Gives Sneak Peek Into His Recipe Of Healthier Version Of Samosa