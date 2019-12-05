Viral: Dad Takes Over Daughter's Social Media As Sleepover Punishment And Makes Her Famous

A father took the creative route to punish his daughter after she was caught sneaking boys into a sleepover party. Madelynn, 15, along with her friends, had snuck some boys into a sleepover. Upon discovering the matter, her parents Tawnya Ford and Larry Sumpter gave her the choice to either go a month without using her cell phone or simply two weeks, the latter allowing them (her parents) complete control of her social media handles. The 15-year old decided to keep the sleepover punishment short and granted social media access to her father. Unfortunately for her, the takeover turned out to be more humiliating than she had imagined as her father started posting embarrassing photos from her Instagram handle and making TikTok videos that are going viral.

Also Read | Viral TikTok Video Has Multiple Dramatic Plot Twists; Is Considered At Par With Godfather

Also Read | US President Trump Lashes Out At Justin Trudeau After Viral Video, Calls Him "two-faced"

Daughter feels embarrassed after dad goes viral

After the embarrassment, her mother Tawnya had a conversation with a media daily and stated that after the first day of the sleepover punishment, Madelynn decided to change her mind and chose to rather go with a month. She also said that Madelynn's father claims to have a lot of ideas of things to post and would like to stick with the two weeks of sleepover punishment. She further added that he is really enjoying the punishment and feels that he may end up making his own TikTok account when the it is over.

Also Read | VIRAL: Lionel Messi's Son's Adorable Reaction Steals The Show At His Dad's Ballon D'Or Win

Also Read | WATCH: Viral Video Of Trudeau, Johnson And Macron 'mocking' Trump At NATO Event

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.