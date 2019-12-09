Top Memes Of 2019 That Will Make You Fall Off Your Chair And Crack You Up

Memes are not just a take-a-break and scroll-through-social media thing anymore. They have become a part of our life. Entertainment and viral content is getting more popular day by day. Memes were not just made in one day; they became popular over time. This year offered some of the most hilarious memes of all time. The year is now ending and so is the decade. We have come across several memes this year. Memes also promote mental health as they tend to provide happiness and triggers the hilarious element that is present in them. Here are some of the most trending memes of 2019.

Also read: Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Starring Gal Gadot Caught In Memes; Seen Them Yet?

Also read: Cat Memes: Funny Memes From The 'Cats' Movie, Starring Taylor Swift And Idris Elba

Cat memes

The cat memes are popular at any time of the year. There have been different types of cat memes. Here are a couple of them:

Marvel memes

Marvel memes are always very popular all across the world. The end of phase 3 with Endgame gave us a lot of material for meme purposes. Here are some of the most popular Marvel memes.

Also read: These Bollywood Memes On The Skyrocketing Prices Of Onions Will Surely Make You LOL

This elite meme is from the inception of memes. It all began when Ned Stark from Game Of Thrones made a meme 'Brace yourselves.' This year, we also saw the 'Press F to pay respect' which comes from Call of Duty. The 'F' meme is the subtlest but makes the most sense whenever it is used. It is used when something sad happens to any person. Towards the end of the year, we also saw 'Boomer' memes.

These days, the deep-fried memes are also once again becoming popular. The grandma memes were also very popular this year. They are wholesome memes where the grandma is shown to follow her instincts.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranu Mondal: Ten Hilarious Memes Of 2019 You Cannot Miss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.