Naga Chaitanya's 'Majili' And Other Telugu Movies With A 'love Triangle' Twist

Actor Naga Chaitanya is known for his 11-year-long acting career which started with the movie Josh that was released in 2009. Despite the meagre box office collection, Naga Chaitanya's acting gained recognition and the actor was then seen in the lead role in many subsequent movies. Going by two Naga Chaitanya films, Majili and Love Story, the actor has been a part of the trending Tollywood 'convention' of stories with a love triangle. Other popular love triangle movies in South Indian cinema include Prema Desam and Brindavanam, starring Vineeth and Abbas, and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. respectively. Getting back to Naga Chaitanya films, here is a little about the story of Majili with a love triangle.

Majili - Naga Chaitanya's Love Triangle Movie

Majili, a Telugu movie starring actors Naga Chaitanya and his wife Samantha Akkineni was released in 2019. The storyline of the movie according to IMDb revolves around the life of 'Poorna', the lead character played by Naga Chaitanya. Poorna is an ambitious cricket aspirant who meets his first love 'Anshu' played by actor Divyansha Kaushik. Due to her family pressure, Anshu has to give up on her relationship with Poorna. The broken man is then married to 'Sravani', another lead character played by Samantha Akkineni. Poorna spends most of his time on the pitch and neglects his wife, but the story turns around when he decides to become a cricket coach and starts loving his wife.

The Story of Prema Desam

Another Tollywood movie with a love triangle was Prema Desam, starring actors Vineeth, Tabu and Abbass. In this movie, Vineeth's character 'Karthik' is an orphan, and the captain of his college football team, who befriends a rich guy from the rival football team ('Arun' played by Abbas) after he saves his life. The love triangle comes into play when both the guys fall for the same girl 'Divya' played by Tabu.

The Story of Brindavanam

Brindavanam is one more Telugu movie with a love triangle between one guy and two girls. The lead actors in this movie are N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal. This movie runs along with the life of 'Bhumi' (played by Kajal Aggarwal) who fakes having a boyfriend to stall her marriage. Her friend 'Indu' (played by Samantha Akkineni) asks her boyfriend 'Krish' (played by N. T. Rama Rao Jr.) to be the fake lover for Bhumi. The story turns into a love triangle when Bhumi actually falls in love with Krish.

