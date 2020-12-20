Recap 2020: 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' To 'Trance', Here Are 5 Best Malayalam Movies Of 2020

The year 2020 saw the addition of several blockbuster films in Malayalam cinema. Although a few of them didn’t get the opportunity to be released in the theatres, they surely did entertain the masses in large numbers. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at the 5 best Malayalam movies of 2020, according to the IMDb ratings.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum – 7.9/10

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an action-thriller that chronicles the life of the cop Ayyappan. He is an upright man who always strives to do the right thing. However, the twist in the story arrives when a retired army havildar namely, Koshy, settles in Ayyappan’s village resulting in ego-clashes between the two. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles.

Anjaam Pathiraa – 8/10

Starring Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheon in the lead roles, Anjaam Pathiraa is a crime thriller helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The story of the film is based on the life of Anwar who is a consulting criminologist in the state of Kerala. After a string of serial killings happens one after the other, Anwar races against time to find the perpetrator.

ALSO READ| Recap 2020: From 'Soorarai Pottru To 'Psycho' Here Are 5 Best Tamil Movies Of 2020

Trance – 7.3/10

Directed by Anwar Rasheed, Trance is a Malayalam language psychological drama film. The plot of the film follows the life of Viju, a motivational speaker, who is hired to be the face of a religious scam. In order to do that, Viju undergoes rigorous training. As his popularity grows among people, Viju sinks in the world of delusion and darkness. Although it received polarising reviews from critics and viewers, it struck a chord with a large section of fans who love artsy films.

ALSO READ| Recap 2020: Here Are The Top 10 Bollywood Singers Of 2020 That Made You Groove

Varane Avashyamund – 6.9/10

Helmed by Anoop Sathyan, Varane Avashyamund stars Dulquer Salman, Suresh Gopi and Shobana in pivotal roles. The premise of the film revolves around the life of Nina, a French teacher and single mother living with her daughter. Nina is on a quest to find a groom for herself and soon her life changes when a retired army major and a young man moves in her building.

ALSO READ| Recap 2020: From 'Colour Photo' to 'HIT', Here Are 5 Best Telugu Movies Of 2020

Kappela – 7.6 /10

Released in 2020, Kappela is a romantic-drama movie helmed by Muhammad Musthafa. Featuring Anna Ben, Sreenath Bhasi and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, the plot of the film narrates the life of a young woman who falls in love with a man after dialling a wrong number from her phone. When she makes an attempt to meet him, a stranger named Roy enters her life.

ALSO READ| Recap 2020: Taylor Swift To Harry Styles, Top 10 Global Artists Who Made 2020 Better

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Ayyappanum Koshiyum & Trance)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.