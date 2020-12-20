Manju Warrier And Jayaram's Onscreen Journey From 'Kaliveedu' To 'Summer In Bethlehem'

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier started working in the industry at the age of 17 with Sakshyam (1995). Her movies that remain widely popular include Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Summer in Bethlehem, Pranayavarnangal, Pathram and Kaliyattam and many more. Over the years, Manju has worked with prominent directors and actors. She gave few hits throughout the '90s and early 00's with actor Jayaram. Here are some of their movies that you must check out.

Manju Warrier's movies with Jayaram

Thooval Kottaram

The movie was released on August 23, 1996. The plot of the film revolved around Mohanachandran (played by Jayaram) helping a depressed Devaprabha (played by Manju) to start a fresh life. This move created friction between Mohanachandran and his fiancee. Here's a song from the film:

Dilliwala Rajakumaran

This film was released on September 6, 1996. The story revolves around the nomination of the rightful heir to the throne and how Maya's (Manju) father is against the decision and her fiance Appu (Jayaram). It is full of laughter and has a pinch of drama to it.

Kaliveedu

Kaliveedi was released on December 19, 1996. The story revolves around Mahesh (Jayaram) who decides to separate from his wife and start a new life. While he plans to do so, he meets Mrudula (Manju) and engages in extra-martial affair only to end up being divorced.

Irattakuttikalude Achan

This movie was released on May 18, 1997. It is a family drama, where Rajeevan (Jayaram) elopes with rich girl Anupama (Manju) and then are blessed with twins. Later on, they end up meeting Venugopal who lost all his children at birth, hence the couple decides to give away one of the twins.

Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu

The movie was released on October 18, 1997. The story centres on Meenakshi (Manju) who has to choose the man she has to marry. The choice is between Akhilachandran (Biju Menon) to whom her father gave his word to or Giri (Jayaram), who she actually loves. This movie won two awards - Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor and Kerala State Film Award for Best Lyricist.

Summer in Bethlehem

This movie was released on September 4, 1998. It is a romantic comedy where Ravishankar (Jayaram) pretends to own his friend Dennis's farmhouse when his relatives visit him along with their granddaughters. Chaos begins when Abhirami falls for Dennis instead of Ravishankar.

This was the list of Manju Warrier's movies with Jayaram. On the work front, Manju is overwhelmed with the response of her 'Kim Kim' dance challenge as a promotional event for her upcoming movie Jack and Jill. On the other hand, Jayaram will join the cast of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.

