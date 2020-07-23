'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri Shares Different Looks With Thoughtful Caption, See Post

Actor Sunil Lahri, known for his portrayal of Lakshman in the fan-favourite mythological show Ramayan, recently took to Instagram to share his fresh look with a moustache. The actor posted a bunch of pictures in different attires, explaining how different outfits bring in varied personalities in a person. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from the followers as they express in the comments section of the post.

Sunil Lahri’s moustache look

Television actor Sunil Lahri recently shared a bunch of selfies on his official Instagram handle. In the pictures post, he could be seen showing off his fresh look in a moustache which makes him look unrecognizable. In the first picture, the actor looks dashing with a pair of black shades and a white suit. He can also be seen wearing a maroon shirt to complete the look. In the second picture posted, Sunil Lahri can be seen wearing a traditional attire which goes well with his bearded look. In the last two pictures, the Ramayan actor can be seen donning a casual, everyday attire which has been pulled off with a lot of confidence and style.

Actor Sunil Lahri has mentioned in the caption for the post that clothes can bring a lot of difference in a person’s personality. He has mentioned how the same person looks completely different in a different set of clothes. Have a look at the post on Sunil Lahri’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, people can be seen expressing the love that they have for the experienced actor. They can be seen talking about how smart he looks with his new beard style. A bunch of fans have also called the actor smart, loving, and sweet while also appreciating his post. Have a look at a few comments on the recently posted pictures here.

Read Then And Now: 'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri & Dipika Chikhlia's Photo To Check Out Right Now

Also read Shiv Sena Wants Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Invited To Ayodhya; Appends Ongoing Events To Ramayana

During the Coronavirus lockdown imposed across the country, a number of classic television shows were re-run by the entertainment channels, in order to fill in slots. The fan-favourite show, Ramayan, was one of the shows to become a major hit amongst the audience during the lockdown period. Fans could be seen rejoicing over the retelecast as it brought back the classic style of storytelling while also refreshing a few memories.

Read 'Ramayana Vasi' Shatrughan Sinha 'won't Politicise Ram Mandir'; Then Echoes Sharad Pawar

Also read Jeetendra, Jaya Prada & 'Ramayan' Fame Arun Govil Starrer Hit Film 'Lav Kush' Movie Trivia

Image Courtesy: Sunil Lehri Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.