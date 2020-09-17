'Whipped' Aka 'Bucin' To Release On Netflix Tomorrow; Read About Release Time, Genre

Indonesian anti-whipping film Bucin aka Whipped released on Netflix soon and the trailer of the film has caught all the attention. The story of the film is about four men who are enslaved by their girlfriends and wish to set free of the issues. The four men struggle to find their ground in a relationship.

In turn, they enrol in the anti-whipped class. The class is supposed to help them find their own voice in their relationship. However, the class is not a regular blackboard and bench method one, but has extreme tasks which is a test of patience, fear, and more such seemingly unrelated tasks.

Also Read | What Time Does Dragon's Dogma Release On Netflix? Read To Know The Details

All about Whipped on Netflix

Anti-whipped also threatens the core of their friendship and the four men go on against each other in some cases. However, Bucin or Whipped trailer also shows their confrontation with the young and intimidating teacher of their class. It drives friends further away. One will have to watch Whipped on Netflix to find out if the four still hold onto their friendship.

According to Netflix community website, the film has been helmed by Chandra Liow who is also a YouTube creator. The film is co-written by Jovial Da Lopez who is also one of the cast members of the film. Apart from him, the other actors in the film are Andovi Da Lopez, and Tommy Limmm. The supporting cast includes Susan Sameh, Karina Salim, Kezia Aletheia, and Widika Sidmore as per the website.

The film is bankrolled by Gope T. Samtani and the executive producer of the project is Sunil G. Samtani, actor Jovial Da Lopez as well as Priya NK. Netflix describes the movie as a campy, goofy, romantic-comedy which tells the tale of lovers, mistakes and the repercussions that follows.

Also Read | What Time Does Criminal Season 2 Release On Netflix? Read To Know The Details

Whipped release date

The film Bucin or Whipped is going to premiere in 190 countries as per Netflix’s website and it will be available to stream from September 18, 2020, onwards. The one hour and thirty-seven-minute long wacky comedy is going to release on the basic subscription. Indonesian film Bucin aka Whipped has songs penned by Chandraliow, Jovial Da Lopez, Andovi Da Lopez, Susan Sameh and Eka Gustiwana. The music producer of the film is Eka Gustiwana alongside SxD.

Whipped release time

Whipped movie will be streaming from September 18, 2020, on Netflix. Whipped movie release time is reported to be 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For the Indian audience, Whipped release time is expected to be around 12:30 on September 18, 2020. Check out the trailer of the film here.

Also Read | What Time Will IOS 14 Be Released? List Of Devices Compatible With IOS 14

Also Read | What Time Does 'Challenger: The Final Flight' Release On Netflix? Read To Know The Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.