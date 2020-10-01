What Happened To Carl From La Brant Family? Find Out Where He Is Now

The La Brant Family is one of the most well known YouTube creators. The family includes Cole La Brant and Savannah La Brant as well as their three kids. Cole and Savannah’s YouTube channel has over 12 million subscribers. The YouTuber’s often uploaded videos and vlogs relating to their family life.

Cole and Savannah got a dog in 2017. They named their new pet Carl and revealed that he was from a South Korean breed. However, Carl stopped featuring in the family’s YouTube videos and Instagram posts recently. The La Brant family fans on Reddit have theories as to why Carl-the dog was missing from the family’s social media handles.

What happened to Carl from the La Brant family?

The La Brant family (Cole and Savannah) are yet to address the reason behind Carl’s absence from their videos. However, fans on Reddit are already discussing Carl’s absence. A Reddit user named ‘PrincessFace2’ stated that Cole and Savannah had ordered the dog from South Korea, but did not really care for him. He even got out of the house a bunch of times. The Reddit user further claimed that Carl-the dog is either lost or has been snatched by a coyote or whatever.

Another Reddit user named ‘deleted’ stated that Cole and Savannah had merely ordered the dog to feature him in Savannah’s Instagram pictures. The Reddit user further stated that they did it for the clout, and the only purpose of having Carl La Brant was for him to appear in their vlogs and pictures. The user went on as far as to accuse Cole and Savannah of being lazy.

Another Reddit user named ‘SiciC’ claimed that Carl La Brant had got out of their yard multiple times. The neighbours would often bring him back before Cole or Savannah even realised that their dog was missing. It is unclear how the user knew this but they also mentioned that the social media star didn't bother to keep up the chicken wire installed around the property, which was meant to keep small dogs in the yard.

The user further revealed that just before Christmas in 2019, Carl had a surgery to have a bunch of his teeth removed. But Cole had his family over for Christmas and did not give the care that the dog needed after the surgery. None of the family members was keeping an eye on him and he got away again. The neighbours did go out looking for him, but the La Brant family’s dog was never found again. However, it's important to note that neither Cole nor Savannah has confirmed or even addressed anything about Carl’s disappearance.

La Brant Family net worth

According to a report on Celebrity Net Worth, the La Brant Family is worth close to $12 million. Most of their wealth comes from their YouTube videos. Most of their videos garner over 3 to 5 million views on an average. The family also indulges in brand promotions on their other social media handles.

