What Happened To Rob And Jessica? Find Out If The Below Deck Med Couple Is Till Together

Season 6 of the Bravo network show, Below Deck Mediterranean is set to begin filming in September 2020. Meanwhile, fans are still enjoying season 5 of the show. The American reality television show has gained a dedicated fan base since it premiered in 2016. It is a spinoff of Below Deck, which is another popular Bravo network series.

The popular series revolves around the lives of the crew members of a mega-yacht. Season 5 of Below Deck Med saw romance burgeoning between two crewmates of the grand white ship The Wellington. Jessica More & Robert Westergaard got together after Robert declared his affections for Jess. Find out, “Are Rob and Jessica still together?”

What happened to Rob and Jessica?

Season 5 of Below Deck Med has been quite eventful so far, with Hannah Ferrier getting fired because of ownership and consumption of drugs, to Pete Hunziker getting fired for posting the racist and sexist post in his Instagram stories. Robert Westergaard from Below Deck Med had declared his love for Jessica at the beginning of the season. He even bought a ticket so he could follow Jess to Bali.

However, the couple went through a very public rough patch during the season. In the September 7, episode fans saw that Jessica couldn’t help but feel jealous when she caught Rob texting his ex-girlfriend. He also began flirting with Below Deck Med's second stew Aesha Scott. Fans were well aware that Rob was Jessica’s first actual romance on the boat. However seeing them go through a rough patch made fans question, if they are still together.

Are Rob and Jessica still together?

Unfortunately, it looks as though Rob and Jessica are no longer a couple. The Below Deck Med duo does not follow each other on Instagram anymore. From her latest Instagram posts, it looks as though Jessica is single and ready to mingle. Rob’s Instagram handle does not feature Jessica in any pictures. Hence, it looks as though like several other charter romances, Rob and Jessica’s love affair ended as soon as they departed the yacht.

In a recent interview with Intouch, Jessica revealed that the third stewardess and the deckhand are not in speaking terms anymore. Jessica revealed that she felt that Rob had a pure heart and she wished him the best of luck. She also revealed that she does not wish to be in touch with Rob in the future as well. She revealed in the interview that she was indeed single and looking for a fulfilling relationship.

Promo Image Source: Jessica More & Robert Westergaard (Instagram)

