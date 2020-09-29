What Happened To Malia And Tom? Find Out If They Are Still Together

Malia White has had a few whirlwind romances on the Bravo Franchise, Below Deck Med. Fans of the reality television show might remember that in season 2 of the show, Malia has found herself in a very messy love triangle. This happened when both West (the bosun) and Adam (the chef) started pursuing Malia actively.

However, all that is surely in the past as Malia has had a new man in her life since late 2019. It was Tom Checketts a popular chef, who was later hired as the head chef on Below Deck Med Season 5. But lately, it seems as though not all is good between the Below Deck Med couple. Find out, “What happened to Mali and Tom?”

What happened to Malia and Tom?

Three years after her messy boat romance, Malia was promoted to the post of the bosun and she also found love again. This time it was in chef Tom Checketts. A report on Distractify had revealed that the two had met while working on a boat and travelled the world together as their romance blossomed.

In Below Deck Med, the fan favourite couple also got a chance to work together on the same luxury ship. This happened when Malia convinced Tom to take the position of the chef when Kiko Lorran, the former head chef of the ship was fired. The crew on the luxury ship ‘The Wellington’ welcomed Tom Checketts with open arms. And why wouldn’t they, Tom had worked under Gordon Ramsay.

But most recently it seems as though, the boat-mance between Malia and Tom might have ended. In the September 28 episode of Watch What Happens, Malia talked to host Andy Cohen and revealed that she had split with Tom. "My understanding was that you kind of were open while you were away, and came back together, but maybe I was wrong?" Cohen asked. To this Malia replied that Tom may have had an affair while they were working on separate boats.

Did Tom cheat on Malia?

Malia White remained mum on the details of when Tom cheated, with whom, or how she had discovered the truth. Fans were shocked to know this as the Below Deck twosome appeared to be in good terms until mid-September. According to Tom’s Instagram handle, they even took a short trip to London together around September 13.

But it appears as though the happy reunion did not last very long. On September 20, Malia took to her Instagram and posted a picture of herself with a cryptic caption, “Cheers to all the ladies out there in their 30’s, single, focused on their careers.” She even deleted all the pictures of her with Tom from her feed. However, Tom’s Instagram handle still features Malia as the chef has not yet deleted any pics of them together.

Promo Image Source: Tom Checketts (Instagram)

