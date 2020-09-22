What Happened To Pete On 'Below Deck Med'? Find Out If Pete Hunziker Is Back

Below Deck Mediterranean is one of the most popular Bravo TV network shows. The show’s Season 6 is set to begin filming in September 2020. Meanwhile, fans are still enjoying season 5 of the show. The American reality television show has gained a dedicated fan base since it premiered in 2016. It is a spinoff of Below Deck, which is another popular Bravo network series.

The popular series revolves around the lives of the crew members of a mega-yacht. On Season 5 of Below Deck Med, viewers got to witness a lot of drama. The season had everything that makes for a good reality TV, from failed romances between crewmates Rob and Jessica to an unexpected drug bust by Captain Sandy, which led to Hannah Ferrier getting fired. Read on to find out, “What happened to Pete Hunziker on Below Deck Med?”

What happened to Pete Hunziker on 'Below Deck Med'?

It is a well-known fact now that the Bravo TV celebrity Peter Hunziker was fired from its show Below Deck Mediterranean in June 2020 after he posted an Instagram story that was deemed both sexist and racist by his followers. According to a report on Distractify, not only was Peter fired from the show but all his scenes were edited out by the makers of the show.

In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement 2020, which was triggered after the death of George Floyd many television networks had fired television stars who had made inappropriate or racist remarks against the African American community and the movement itself.

Peter Hunziker had reportedly posted an offensive story on his Instagram handle, which was immediately brought to Bravo TV’s attention. The post was actually a meme depicting disturbing, racist and degrading sexual imagery that featured an African American woman in shackles. Pete has deleted his Instagram account since then.

Is Pete still on Below Deck Med?

Although Pete Hunziker was fired from Below Deck Med, a recent report on Men's health has revealed some shocking details. The report reveals that while deckhand, Pete Hunziker was fired from the show’s main cast and crew, his role wasn’t entirely cut but only edited down to occasional appearances on deck. This might be why fans of the show have seen him occasionally even after he was fired.

However, Peter isn’t the Bravo TV reality star who has been fired. Following the BLM movement, the network has fired stars including Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, Kristen Doute, and Brett Caprioni after racially-charged comments made by them surfaced.

