Netflix Shares YouTube Playlist On Instagram With A Twist, Netizens Say 'this Is Gold'

Netflix has been entertaining people through their streaming platform or through rib-tickling social media posts. On August 20, Netflix India again left netizens chuckling as they shared a hilarious YouTube playlist on Instagram. In the recent post, the streaming platform shared ten individual images with a caption that read, “So a lot of people have been asking for our YouTube playlist”.

Netflix India edited images to resemble YouTube screen. While the top half of each photo displayed a still from a movie or series on Netflix, the other half showed the name of a song and its artist. What left internet users amazed was the fact that the images relate to some of the major themes present in the entertainment context.

From Avril Lavigne’s ‘Complicated’ inscribed under a shot of TV series ‘Dark’ to Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ inscribed under a shot of ‘Sacred Games’, the post has perfectly captured the intricate plotlines in each picture.

‘Laughed way too hard’

Since shared, the post has garnered over two lakh likes and thousands of comments. While many Instagram users left appreciative comments, others wrote that they “Laughed way too hard at the Backstreet Boys one”. One internet user said, “If you don't have this kinda playlist then sorry we can't be frnds”. Another added, “The last pic is just amazing new trend is crazy”. “She says, "Do you love me?" I tell her, "Only partly” I only love my Mumbai and Guruji, I'm sorry,” joked another.

