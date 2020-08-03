What Happened To Mutt On 'Pitbulls And Parolees'? Read All Details Here

Pit Bulls & Parolees is one of the most intriguing and unique American reality television shows. The show revolves around the Villalobos Rescue Center which is a rescue centre for dogs, specifically pit bulldogs. Airing on Animal Planet, Pit Bulls and Parolees is not your ordinary run-of-the-mill reality show, its a show with a purpose.

Tia Maria Torres, the founder of the Villalobos Rescue Centre, where the show is filmed, states during the show's opening credits in a voiceover, that its purpose is two-fold. Number One is to combat misconceptions about pit bulls and similar dog breeds, as they are often referred to as bully breeds. Number Two is to provide employment and a stable transition into civil society to recent parolees.

However, one of the show’s most loved cast member, Mutt suddenly stopped appearing on the show, leading fans to speculate, “What happened to Mutt on Pitbulls and Parolees?”

Read | Ben Simmons' sister calls 'weird' Kardashians 'trash' after Kanye West's Twitter meltdown

What happened to Mutt on Pitbulls and Parolees?

On November 30, 2019, Episode of Pit Bulls & Parolees fans saw that staff members at Villalobos Rescue Centre were fulfilling Mutt’s last wish. Mutt’s last wish was to give a dog named Sweet Tart a new home with his brother and his family. Mutt had a very special connection with the dog and bonded with it as soon as Sweet Tart was brought in the shelter.

Read | Kanye West's Current Condition Is To Be Blamed On Caitlyn Jenner, Says Westside Gunn

According to the Pit Bulls and Parolees Facebook page, Sweet Tart was abandoned near the shelter by its owners, because it had cancer in the left ear. Mutt on Pit bulls and Parolees was amongst the first to take Sweet Tart to the vet and discovered that it was curable. One of the show's cast members revealed that around the same time, even Mutt was diagnosed with cancer.

Read | Kanye West Spotted Shopping For Kids Post Confessing He 'wants To Divorce' Kim Kardashian

How did Mutt oF 'Pitbulls and Parolees' die?

In the Facebook video, a staff member is seen explaining how much Mutt, on Pitbulls and Parolees, loved the new rescue dog, Sweet Tart. The Staff member revealed that during his treatment Mutt would often ask for pictures of Sweet Tart. According to the reports of a media portal, Mutt was diagnosed with Brain Cancer and passed away shortly after the diagnosis. His last wish was to place Sweet Tart, who had previously suffered from Cancer as well, under the care and supervision of his brother and his family.

Read | Kanye West Vows To De-mask The Kardashians; Threatens To Live-stream Their Secrets: Report

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.